No More Office Visits: KP Digitises Land Registration And Transfer Process

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has officially launched digital integration between the E-Registry, Land Record Management System and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to make land registration and transfer processes faster and more transparent.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Muhammad Fakhr Alam Irfan and Adviser to the Chief Minister on Finance and Revenue Tariq Mahmood Pasha inaugurated the new digital system.

Under the new system, the entire process, from land registration to ownership transfer, will be automated, speeding up procedures and helping ensure transparency.

The digital system will enable automatic preparation of land transfer documents, biometric verification and registration of transfer numbers. Preventing irregularities is also a key objective of the initiative.

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Following the integration of the Computerised Land Record Management System with the FBR, citizens will be able to pay federal taxes on land transfers online. Tax payments will also be verified directly through the FBR.

Under the new procedure, proof of relevant tax payments will be linked to every land transfer record, helping ensure transparency in financial transactions.

According to officials, the digital system will also save citizens from repeated visits to government offices and unnecessary waiting when registering or transferring property.