PM Congratulates Taekwondo Athlete Abdullah Zawahreh On Historic Youth Olympic Gold

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan congratulated national taekwondo team player Abdullah Zawahreh on Wednesday following his gold medal victory at the Youth Olympic Games.

Zawahreh achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Jordanian athlete to win a gold medal in the history of Jordan's participation in the Youth Olympic Games.

In a post on his Instagram account, Hassan stated that Jordanian sports continue to achieve international success across various arenas, extending his congratulations to the promising champion for securing the kingdom's first-ever Youth Olympic gold in taekwondo.

For his part, Zawahreh told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that winning the gold medal marks a major milestone in his athletic career, expressing his pride in raising the Jordanian flag at the international sporting event.

He emphasized that the achievement serves as strong motivation to continue training, elevate his performance, and pursue further success in upcoming competitions.

//Petra// AF