Army Evacuates Body Of Citizen Swept Away By Floods In Dead Sea

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- A military source at the General Headquarters of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) announced on Wednesday that army personnel evacuated the body of 40-year-old Hammad Khalil Al-Balawi from the western shores of the Dead Sea.

The recovery came after Al-Balawi had been missing for approximately two weeks after being swept away by flash floods in the Suwimeh area of the Southern Shuna district.

According to the source, the evacuation operation was carried out after DNA testing confirmed his identity, in coordination with relevant authorities, and standard protocols were followed to transfer the body into the kingdom.

The source noted that the operation reflects ongoing institutional coordination in handling emergencies and natural disasters.

//Petra// AF