Army Chief Discusses Defense, Humanitarian Cooperation With EU, Greek Diplomats, IOM Envoy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Al Harasis received separately at the General Headquarters on Wednesday the Greek Ambassador to Jordan, Irene Riga, and the European Union Ambassador to Jordan, Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas.

During the meetings, Maj. Gen. Al Harasis and the envoys discussed prospects for enhancing cooperation, strengthening defense partnerships, and exchanging military and training expertise, alongside key issues of mutual interest.

In a related meeting, Maj. Gen. Al Harasis met with the Chief of Mission for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Jordan, Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali. The two sides reviewed areas of cooperation and coordination regarding migration, humanitarian relief efforts, and methods to boost partnership and expertise sharing to support responses to regional humanitarian challenges.

For their part, the ambassadors and the IOM mission chief expressed pride in the strong relations binding their respective countries and organizations with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, praising the pivotal role played by Jordan under the leadership of King Abdullah II in promoting security and stability in the region.

The meetings were attended by several senior officers of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) and the Greek defense attaché.

//Petra// AF