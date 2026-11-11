Osteosarcoma Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Osteosarcoma market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Osteosarcoma drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 11, 2026, DelveInsight's“Osteosarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Osteosarcoma market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the Osteosarcoma Report



In June 2026, OS Therapies reached regulatory alignment with the US FDA and the UK MHRA on the Phase III trial design of OST-HER2 for fully resected pulmonary metastatic osteosarcoma.

In May 2026, OS Therapies said it expects to receive a BLA decision pathway for OST-HER2 in osteosarcoma in 2026 and, if approved, would become eligible for a Priority Review Voucher it could sell. The company plans to file under the FDA Accelerated Approval pathway in the second half of 2026.

OST-HER2 holds Rare Pediatric Disease, Orphan Drug, and Fast Track designations.

The osteosarcoma market across the 7MM was about USD 60 million in 2025 and is projected to reach about USD 150 million by 2036, a CAGR of 9% from 2026 to 2036. The US accounted for about USD 30 million in 2025.

The 7MM had more than 2,200 incident osteosarcoma cases in 2025, including nearly 1,120 in the US.

DelveInsight's report depicts a space anchored by MAP chemotherapy (methotrexate, doxorubicin, cisplatin), with a small pipeline moving toward targeted and immunotherapy-based approaches, largely in early-phase trials.

Leading Osteosarcoma companies include Esteve Pharmaceuticals, Acrotech Biopharma, OS Therapies, SERB Pharmaceutical, MedPacto, and others. Promising therapies include OST-HER2, naxitamab-gqgk (DANYELZA), vactosertib, risvutatug rezetecan, and others.

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Osteosarcoma Overview

Osteosarcoma is the most common primary malignant bone tumor in children, adolescents, and young adults. It is highly aggressive, arises from mesenchymal tissue that produces osteoid, and most often develops in the metaphysis of long bones such as the distal femur, proximal tibia, and proximal humerus. Diagnosis combines plain radiographs, MRI for local extent, chest CT for lung metastases, bone scintigraphy or PET/CT for skeletal spread, and biopsy for histopathological confirmation, with serum alkaline phosphatase and lactate dehydrogenase giving prognostic information. Treatment centers on surgery (limb-salvage or amputation) and multi-agent MAP chemotherapy, with radiotherapy reserved for unresectable or poorly responding tumors and immunotherapy emerging for recurrent or metastatic disease.

Common features include:



A mass of abnormal bone, usually near the knee or shoulder

Rapid progression

Frequent pulmonary metastases

Peak onset in adolescence Poor outcomes in recurrent or metastatic disease

Osteosarcoma Emerging Drugs Profile

OST-HER2: OS Therapies OST-HER2 is an investigational HER2-directed immunotherapy given by intravenous infusion. The vector is taken up by antigen-presenting cells to activate HER2-specific T cells that attack HER2-expressing tumors. Translational studies, including in canine osteosarcoma, suggest it may reduce recurrence and control metastasis. It is being studied as a second-line treatment in Phase IIb. Currently, the drug is in Phase II.

Naxitamab-gqgk (DANYELZA): SERB Pharmaceutical Naxitamab is an anti-GD2 antibody that kills GD2-expressing tumor cells through antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, given by intravenous infusion. Currently, the drug is in Phase II for osteosarcoma.

Vactosertib: MedPacto Vactosertib is an oral small-molecule inhibitor of TGF-β receptor I (ALK5) that aims to suppress tumor progression and metastasis and modulate the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II.

Risvutatug Rezetecan Risvutatug rezetecan is an antibody-drug conjugate designed to deliver targeted cytotoxic activity to osteosarcoma cells.

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Osteosarcoma Market Drivers



High unmet need: Outcomes have barely improved in decades, especially in metastatic, recurrent, or refractory disease.

Focus on metastatic and recurrent disease: Frequent lung metastases are driving research in patients who fail standard therapy.

Growing clinical trial activity: Studies are testing cabozantinib, trastuzumab deruxtecan, targeted agents, cell therapies, and immunotherapies.

Targeted and immunotherapy advances: Multikinase inhibitors, checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T, and NK-cell approaches are under investigation.

Combination strategies: Pairing chemotherapy with targeted or immune agents may overcome resistance.

Regulatory incentives: Rare Pediatric Disease, Orphan, and Fast Track designations, plus a possible priority review voucher, support development. Precision medicine: Genomic profiling and biomarker research may enable more personalized treatment.

Osteosarcoma Market Barriers



Very small market: About 2,200 cases across the 7MM and a market near USD 60 million limit commercial scale.

Early-phase pipeline: Most candidates are in Phase II or earlier, so large randomized survival data are lacking.

Regulatory uncertainty: Approvals are inconsistent across regions without confirmatory evidence.

Entrenched chemotherapy: MAP remains the cornerstone, and new agents must show added benefit.

Tumor heterogeneity: Poorly defined targets make translational development hard.

Lack of biomarkers: Molecular and diagnostic markers are still limited. Pediatric trial challenges: Recruiting children and young adults into trials is difficult.

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Scope of the Osteosarcoma Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: OST-HER2, naxitamab-gqgk (DANYELZA), vactosertib, risvutatug rezetecan, mifamurtide (MEPACT), levoleucovorin (KHAPZORY), and others

Study Period: 2022–2036 (Historical: 2022–2025; Forecast: 2026–2036; Base Year: 2025) Analysis: Epidemiology segmentation, market size by therapy and class, drug uptake, KOL views, SWOT, attribute analysis, reimbursement, unmet needs

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Osteosarcoma: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): None currently (OST-HER2 Phase III design aligned with regulators)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II): OST-HER2 (OS Therapies), Naxitamab-gqgk/DANYELZA (SERB Pharmaceutical)

Early Stage Products (Phase I): Vactosertib (MedPacto), Phase I/II

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.