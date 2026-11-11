Vector Services Climbs To No. 12 On Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's 2026 Fast 50 And Earns Second Straight Spot On The Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MENAFN - GetNews)"Vector Services Co-Owners Karen Balko and Tom Balko [at the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's 2026 Fast 50 awards at U.S. Bank Stadium], where Vector ranked No. 12 among the Twin Cities' fastest-growing private companies."Vector Named to Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal Fast 50 and Inc. 5000 for Second Straight Year

TWIN CITIES, Minn. - November 11, 2026 - Vector Services has been named to two of the country's leading fast-growth rankings for the second consecutive year. The company placed No. 12, up nine spots from last year, on the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's 2026 Fast 50 list of the Twin Cities' fastest-growing private companies, with 149% revenue growth. Earlier this year, Vector ranked No. 2,229 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, Inc. magazine's annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Members of the Vector team were on hand to celebrate when the 2026 Fast 50 rankings were revealed at the Business Journal's awards event at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The back-to-back recognition builds on a breakout 2025. That year Vector debuted on the Fast 50 at No. 21 with 71% growth, ranked No. 1,782 on the Inc. 5000, and recorded its first million-dollar month.

"Making both lists two years in a row tells us last year wasn't a fluke," said Karen Balko, Co-Owner of Vector. "Our team has built something real here. We're a local, family-owned company, and we're proving you can grow fast without selling out to private equity. Every homeowner who trusted us with their furnace, their water heater or their panel is part of this."

Vector has grown from 10 employees in 2022 to 48 today, while staying independently owned. The company serves homeowners and businesses across the Twin Cities metro with heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical service, repair and installation, along with commercial HVAC work including rooftop unit replacements.

"We grew by doing the basics right," said Tom Balko, Co-Owner of Vector. "We pick up the phone, we show up when we say we will, and we stand behind the work. That's what keeps customers coming back and referring their neighbors."

Looking ahead, Vector plans to keep growing at a steady 20–30% a year, scaling at a pace that protects its culture and the service its customers expect.

The Fast 50 ranks the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Twin Cities 24-county metro by revenue growth over three years. The Inc. 5000 ranks U.S. private companies by three-year revenue growth; the 2026 list measured growth from 2022 to 2025.

About Vector

Vector Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical is a locally owned, family-operated home services company serving the Twin Cities metro area. For more than a decade, Vector has provided heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical service, repair and installation for homeowners and businesses.

Learn more at callvector or follow @vectorservicesmn on Facebook and Instagram.