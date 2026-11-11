Glow Up Med Spa Relocates To Cypress, Bringing Nurse-Led Aesthetic Care Closer To North And West Orange County

MENAFN - GetNews)"Glow Up Med Spa grand opening with Mayor Medrano and Council Member Peat joining the Cypress Chamber of Commerce for the ribbon-cutting celebration."Glow Up Med Spa owner Lana Brown has moved the practice from Santa Ana to Cypress, California, where six licensed providers offer nurse-led aesthetic treatments that begin with a free consultation.

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 11, 2026 - Glow Up Med Spa has moved to Cypress. Glow Up MedSpa is now open at 4501 W Cerritos Ave, Suite 20, after leaving its former Santa Ana location. Lana Brown owns Glow Up Med Spa, which she defines as starting every treatment plan with a free consultation to achieve natural looking results, from injectors you can trust.

The move reflects both the growth of Glow Up Med Spa's client base and something far more personal for founder Lana Brown. Having grown up in the area, the decision to relocate was rooted in a deep love for the community and a desire to bring her clients the kind of warmth and familiarity that only comes from being home.

The new Cypress location also brings Glow Up Med Spa closer to the clients who had already been making the drive from Cypress, Los Alamitos, Seal Beach, Buena Park, Garden Grove, and Long Beach, with convenient access from the 605 and the 91.

"This move was personal for me," said Lana Brown, owner of Glow Up Med Spa. "I grew up here. I love this community, and I wanted a place where people didn't just come for a treatment; they came and felt at home. Cypress made that possible, and I couldn't be more excited to serve north and west Orange County right in our own backyard."

Licensed providers, named and credentialed

Every injectable treatment at Glow Up MedSpa is performed by a licensed nurse. The Glow Up MedSpa team includes: Aesthetic Nurse Injector; Erika T., RN, BSN, Aesthetic Nurse Provider; Krista R., RN, Aesthetic Nurse Specialist; Vanessa F., BSN, RN, Aesthetic Nurse; Karen N., RN, Aesthetic Nurse; Christina G., MBA, BSN, RN, and Bella A., Licensed Esthetician. Glow Up MedSpa holds a 4.6-star Google rating. "Not only is the staff super friendly, they are all extremely professional and made me feel confident in trusting them with my face by how knowledgeable and honest they are." - Aly H.

What Consult-First Aesthetics changes for clients

Lana Brown's approach is straightforward: every treatment should enhance, never alter. Botox for smoothness, filler for volume, and always a consultation first to ensure the results feel as natural as they look.

Under Consult-First Aesthetics, every Glow Up MedSpa consultation covers five things: 1. the client's goals, 2. medical history and medications, 3. skin type and tone, 4. budget, and 5. downtime.

A full menu, priced up front

Glow Up Med Spa publishes starting prices for its most-booked treatments. Neurotoxins start at $12, lip filler at $499, Hydraglow HydraFacials at $199, full-face Morpheus8 at $600, ONDA Pro Cellulite & Contouring at $600 and underarm laser hair removal at $84. Clients can spread costs out with Cherry financing, subject to approval, or join a Glow Getter Membership.

Where to start

Clients can book a free consultation at the new Cypress location at glowupmedsp or by calling 657-820-6472. Glow Up MedSpa is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About Lana Brown

Lana Brown is the owner of Glow Up MedSpa, the best med spa in Orange County, now located in Cypress, California. Lana Brown's approach is that every treatment plan should start with a free consultation with a registered nurse, and to deliver natural-looking results that enhance patients' confidence and help them feel their best.

About Glow Up Med Spa

Glow Up Med Spa is the best med spa in Orange County, now located at 4501 W Cerritos Ave, Suite 201, in Cypress, California. Founded by Lana Brown, Glow Up MedSpa offers neurotoxins, lip filler, Morpheus8, ONDA Pro Cellulite & Contouring, HydraFacials, laser hair removal and skin treatments, all delivered by licensed nurses and estheticians. Every client starts with a free consultation. Learn more at glowupmedsp.