Spotlight Stocks: VRDR, BIOF, AMFN See More Inside Now!

DALLAS, Texas, November 11, 2026 - Biochar cleantechroad materials, renewable fuels and fusion technology highlight a five-company watchlist. Verde Resources (OTCQB: VRDR), Blue Biofuels (OTCQB: BIOF), American Fusion (OTCQB: AMFN), Eco Depot (OTCID: ECDP) and Dateline Resources (OTCQB: DTREF) are pursuing opportunities across sustainable construction, domestic fuel production, advanced energy, transportation infrastructure and mineral resources. Their next milestones range from commercial adoption and manufacturing demonstrations to independent technical review, contract finalization and court decisions.

The November 3 election adds a policy dimension. Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, creating a potential opening for renewed legislative attention to lower-carbon infrastructure and energy when the new Congress convenes in January 2027. That is a possible policy tailwind, rather than an enacted change: new incentives and spending measures remain subject to negotiations and presidential approval.

Verde Resources: BioAsphalt Connects Road Construction With Potential Carbon Revenue

Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) develops infrastructure technologies designed to help the construction industry #TransitionToZero®. Its BioAsphalt platform combines recycled pavement materials with engineered biochar, targeting lower-carbon road construction and long-term carbon storage. See Complete VRDR Analysis Now!

The commercial proposition connects environmental performance with construction economics. Where field results and project requirements support adoption, recycled materials and cold paving could reduce processing needs while eligible carbon-removal credits provide an additional revenue opportunity.

Verde's collaboration with Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, part of privately held Ergon, offers an established route into paving markets. The companies are advancing cold paving applications incorporating Verde's engineered biochar, with Verde serving as a preferred supplier. Their agreement also provides for sharing carbon credits generated from qualifying products. Commercial projects, repeat orders and field performance remain the measures of progress.

Potential industry customers extend beyond one partner. Large construction-materials businesses such as CRH (NYSE: CRH), Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) illustrate the market Verde seeks to serve. They are included as potential customer categories and industry context; this article does not establish commercial relationships with them.

Carbon credits could strengthen project economics, but their value depends on eligibility, verification, ownership and actual sales. Buying lower-carbon materials does not automatically eliminate a purchaser's emissions obligations. Likewise, Tesla's automotive regulatory-credit business is a different mechanism and does not establish the revenue potential of biochar-based carbon removal.

Blue Biofuels: Florida Site Supports Domestic Renewable-Fuel Plans

Blue Biofuels Inc. (OTCQB: BIOF) has secured a Florida production site with access to biomass supplies, rail, highways and fuel-distribution infrastructure. The location supports its strategy of connecting regional agriculture with planned domestic renewable-fuel manufacturing.

Blue Biofuels aims to turn agricultural residues and other plant-based waste into ethanol through its patented Cellulose-to-Sugar technology. That ethanol can then be converted into renewable gasoline, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and other fuels, supporting a circular economy by transforming discarded biomass into transportation energy.

A central development milestone is the company's Integrated Demonstration Unit, which connects biomass processing, sugar production and fermentation into a demonstration-scale pathway to ethanol. Sustained operating data on yields, throughput, energy consumption and costs can help support final engineering.

American Fusion: Independent Review and North Texas Campus Plans Put November in Focus

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) announced an independent third-party review of its Texatron fusion-energy platform, with on-site evaluation scheduled through November 10 and a final report anticipated before the end of November, subject to completion of the review.

The company also expects to complete its planned North Texas Ranch Facility acquisition before Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026, subject to customary closing requirements. The property is intended to support a permanent campus for engineering, research, assembly, testing and future technology demonstrations.

These developments provide two concrete milestones: the reviewer's findings and the property closing. The review remains underway and does not yet validate a particular technical claim or certify commercial performance.

Eco Depot: Subsidiary Targets $40 Million Participation in Megaport Dredging

Eco Depot Inc. (OTCID: ECDP) announced that its subsidiary, Compañía Constructora de Tijuana (CCT), secured a role in dredging work for Mexico's proposed $4 billion Punta Colonet Megaport Project.

According to CCT management, the initial dredging contract totals approximately $100 million, with an agreed participation structure allocating a projected 40%, or $40 million, to CCT alongside a Netherlands-based construction partner. The attributable value remains subject to definitive arrangements, work performed and final reconciliation.

Punta Colonet is intended to expand shipping connections between Asia, Mexico and North America. For Eco Depot, contract completion and execution provide the immediate milestones, while participation in later construction phases remains a prospective opportunity. The projected allocation is contract value, rather than recognized revenue or profit.

Dateline Resources: Colosseum Court Proceedings Remain the Key Catalyst

Dateline Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: DTREF) and the U.S. government have each filed motions asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to stay a preliminary injunction affecting the company's Colosseum project while an appeal proceeds.

A three-judge panel will consider the requests. Dateline maintains that its 1985 Bureau of Land Management-approved Plan of Operations represents a valid existing right that survived creation of the Mojave National Preserve.

The distinction for investors is procedural: filing a stay motion does not lift the injunction. The court's decision and subsequent company updates remain the developments to monitor.

About the Companies

Verde Resources develops sustainable infrastructure materials and technologies. Blue Biofuels develops biomass-to-fuel technology and planned renewable-fuel production. American Fusion develops the Texatron fusion-energy platform. Eco Depot participates in infrastructure construction through its subsidiaries. Dateline Resources develops gold and rare-earth mineral opportunities in the United States.

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