A Billionaire Investor Links Cancer Treatment And Wireless Technology As AI Pharmaceutical Testing Gains Ground

DALLAS, Texas, November 11, 2026 ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX), VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ: VIVS), PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) and Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) present distinct developments for investors following cancer treatments, predictive toxicology and advanced wireless communications. Recent commercial results, financing transactions and an upcoming earnings release provide specific reasons to monitor these companies. Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong connects ImmunityBio, PDS Biotech and Peraso through leadership and/or investment, while VivoSim offers a separate drug-development story tied to human tissue testing and Eli Lilly milestones.

ImmunityBio: ANKTIVA Growth and Expanded Approval

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX) anchors the Soon-Shiong connection: its founder serves as executive chairman and global chief scientific and medical officer.

On November 9, the company reported third-quarter net product revenue of $48.7 million, up 53% year over year, and nine-month revenue of $143.6 million, up 92%. It also highlighted October's expanded FDA approval of ANKTIVA® plus BCG to include adults with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with high-grade papillary-only tumors.

Broader treatment eligibility and physician adoption give investors commercial milestones to follow alongside the company's ongoing clinical programs.

VivoSim Labs: Human Tissue Testing and Potential Lilly Payments

VivoSim Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS) offers a separate healthcare opportunity through its NAMkind human liver and intestinal tissue models and VitroSense AI predictive toxicology platform. Its services aim to help developers identify safety concerns and assess drug activity before entering clinical trials.

The company has expanded into efficacy testing using disease models for MASH and inflammatory bowel disease, adding biomarker profiling to examine drug mechanisms and responses in human tissue. Customer adoption and repeat testing business remain commercial developments to monitor.

VivoSim also received a $5 million milestone payment from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) related to a previously developed and divested drug program. It remains eligible for up to $45 million in additional payments, contingent on future regulatory and commercial milestones. Lilly controls that program's development; the payments are separate from VivoSim's tissue-testing services.

VivoSim is included on its own merits. The information reviewed for this article does not establish a Soon-Shiong investment or affiliation, and his future interest should not be assumed.

PDS Biotechnology: Soon-Shiong Backing and Cancer-Program Development

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) connects to Soon-Shiong through financing led by Nant Capital and his appointment to the company's board in September.

PDS subsequently strengthened its board with pharmaceutical executives as it works to advance PDS0301 toward a Phase 3 study in metastatic colorectal cancer and pursue potential partnerships for PDS0101. Clinical-development plans, financing execution and partnership announcements provide the next milestones for this investigational immunotherapy business.

Peraso Inc. Strategic Investment Advances 60GHz mmWave Technology, Military drones, Defense Communications and Autonomous Systems

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) extends the watchlist beyond biotechnology. Its 60GHz mmWave technology supports applications including drones, defense, tactical communications, fixed wireless access and factory automation.

Nant Capital's approximately $10 million investment, disclosed in a November Schedule 13D, creates the Soon-Shiong investment connection. The transaction also provides board-designation rights subject to ownership thresholds and applicable requirements.

Peraso is scheduled to release third-quarter 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12, followed by a 5:00 p.m. Eastern conference call. The update offers an opportunity to assess operating performance and management's business outlook following the investment.

Additional Watchlist: MI, CODX, VIVK and KBLB

Recently, 24/7 MarketNews released a watchlist which included Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ: QSI), NFT Ltd. (NYSE: MI), Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX), Vivakor (NASDAQ: VIVK) and Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB). They span different businesses and should be evaluated individually rather than treated as one investment theme. Read Complete 24/7 Article Now!

About the Companies

ImmunityBio develops and commercializes immunotherapies. VivoSim Labs provides human tissue models and preclinical testing services. PDS Biotechnology develops investigational cancer immunotherapies. Peraso develops mmWave wireless technology. Additional watchlist companies include NFT Ltd., Co-Diagnostics, Vivakor and Kraig Biocraft Laboratories.

About Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is a billionaire investor, physician, surgeon, scientist and biotechnology entrepreneur, as well as the owner of the Los Angeles Times, which he acquired in 2018. He founded NantWorks and serves as Founder, Executive Chairman and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX). His business activities span cancer immunotherapy, advanced technology and media. He also serves on the board of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) and, through Nant Capital, has invested in Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO).

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