Chronic Wounds Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR Over The Forecast Period Of 2024-2034 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Chronic Wounds Companies in the market include – Biotissue, PolarityTE, RHEACELL GmbH & Co. KG, Smith & Nephew, Kaken Pharmaceutical, MediWound, Paracrine, Inc., Oneness Biotech, Anterogen Co., Ltd., TR Therapeutics, and others.

(Albany, US), November 11, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Chronic Wounds Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Chronic Wounds, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Chronic Wounds market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Chronic Wounds Market Report



In July 2026, Mölnlycke Health Care announced the launch of three wound-care products in the U.S., including Granudacyn®, Tortoise® Lite, and Mepi® Press systems. The strategic objective was to strengthen its presence in the advanced wound-care market by expanding access to innovative treatment solutions across healthcare settings. Capabilities involved included wound cleansing, pressure redistribution, patient positioning, compression therapy, and chronic wound-management solutions.

In May 2026, Mölnlycke Health Care entered into a joint venture with Zhende Medical to expand the availability of advanced wound-care solutions across China. The strategic objective was to leverage complementary wound-care portfolios and commercial networks to strengthen market access across nearly 10,000 hospitals and 200,000 pharmacies. Capabilities involved included advanced wound dressings, commercial distribution, wound-management technologies, healthcare logistics, and chronic wound-care solutions.

In April 2026, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. announced that its randomized controlled trial evaluating PuraPly®AM successfully achieved its primary endpoint in patients with non-healing diabetic foot ulcers. The strategic objective was to reinforce the clinical evidence supporting the product and strengthen its potential for future coverage. Capabilities involved included antimicrobial wound management, extracellular matrix technology, randomized clinical evaluation, wound-closure assessment, and chronic diabetic-wound treatment.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of the chronic wounds market in the 7MM was approximately USD 9 billion in 2023, out of which the US accounted for approximately USD 6 billion.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany holds the highest share of the market size at around 26%, followed by France at approximately 21% and the UK at approximately 20%, making the Germany wound care market and the France wound care market the two largest in the region.

The chronic wounds market size in Japan accounted for nearly 6% of the total 7MM market size in 2023.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic wounds in the 7MM were estimated at approximately 12 million in 2023, with a steep decline recorded during the peak year of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by an expected rise during the forecast period (2024-2034).

As the population ages, chronic conditions like diabetes, peripheral vascular disease, and immobility become more common, raising the risk of chronic wounds, while sedentary lifestyles, inadequate nutrition, and smoking further hamper wound healing.

There is currently a lack of reliable biomarkers for accurately predicting wound healing trajectories and identifying patients at risk of developing chronic wounds, and the scarcity of recent epidemiology data impedes healthcare planning and resource allocation.

The leading Chronic Wounds Companies include Biotissue, PolarityTE, RHEACELL GmbH & Co. KG, Smith & Nephew, Kaken Pharmaceutical, MediWound, Paracrine, Inc., Oneness Biotech, Anterogen Co., Ltd., TR Therapeutics, and others. Promising Chronic Wounds Therapies include TTAX01, ON101, and others.

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Chronic Wounds Overview

Chronic wounds are defined as wounds with an inability to heal within an anticipated time frame. They are widespread and frequently mistreated. A wound is considered chronic or non-healing when it has not fully healed even after four to six weeks of screening. Venous ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers (DFU), and pressure ulcers (PU) are examples of common chronic wound types. The most common way to recognize a chronic wound is by its elevated, hyperproliferative, yet immobile wound edge, with inflammation in the vicinity of the wound that could harm the healing process. Other common signs and symptoms include bleeding, swelling, pain or blistering, darkened skin around the wound, difficulty moving the injured area, enlarged or deepened injury, fever, itching, milky pus, and warmth or heat when touched. Diagnosis begins by distinguishing between acute and chronic wounds, followed by a thorough physical examination assessing the wound's size, depth, location, and any indications of infection, along with inspection of surrounding skin and tissues for inflammation, necrosis, or edema. Understanding the patient's medical history, including diabetes, peripheral vascular disease, immunosuppression, and prior wound healing complications, is also paramount. Treatment primarily focuses on treating the underlying cause, with all chronic wounds managed according to the principle of TIME: tissue debridement (in all cases except arterial ulcers), infection control, fluid balance, and wound margins.

Chronic Wounds Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Wounds Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Wounds

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Chronic Wounds Epidemiology Key Findings



In 2023, the US accounted for approximately 7 million diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic wounds. Among these, pressure ulcers accounted for approximately 38%, diabetic foot ulcers for 35%, venous ulcers for 18%, and other types of chronic wounds for the remaining 9%.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of cases at nearly 1 million diagnosed prevalent cases, followed by France and the UK with around 825 thousand and 820 thousand cases, respectively.

In Japan, there were approximately 924 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic wounds in 2023.

Among type-specific cases in Japan, pressure ulcers had the highest number of cases in 2023 with nearly 500 thousand cases, followed by around 217 thousand for venous ulcers, 100 thousand for diabetic foot ulcers, and 100 thousand for other types. Cases across the 7MM are projected to rise through 2034, driven by the aging population, a higher occurrence of chronic conditions like diabetes and peripheral vascular disease, a rising interest in advanced technologies for managing wounds, and a heightened focus on research and clinical trials.

Approved Therapies for Chronic Wounds

Currently available options for the treatment of chronic wounds include biologics (becaplermin gel), cell-based therapies (DERMAGRAFT and APLIGRAF), fibroblast growth factor (trafermin), and skin substitutes, along with advanced dressings, wound debridement products, negative pressure wound therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and bioengineered skin substitutes.

Regranex (becaplermin): Smith & Nephew

REGRANEX is indicated for treating lower extremity diabetic neuropathic ulcers that extend into the subcutaneous tissue or beyond and have an adequate blood supply, when used as an adjunct to, and not a substitute for, good ulcer care practices, including initial sharp debridement, pressure relief, and infection control. Regranex Gel contains becaplermin, a recombinant human platelet-derived growth factor (rhPDGF-BB) for topical administration. Each gram of Regranex gel contains 100 μg of becaplermin.

Fiblast (trafermin): Kaken Pharmaceutical

Fiblast (trafermin) Spray is a wound-healing product that contains a recombinant human basic fibroblast growth factor (bFGF). It is the world's first marketed product for regenerative medicine treatment containing recombinant human bFGF, and it was shown to promote the proliferation of undifferentiated mesenchymal stem cells and periodontal ligament-derived cells, as well as facilitate angiogenesis.

Chronic Wounds Pipeline Analysis

ON101: Oneness Biotech

ON101 is a first-in-class botanical drug ointment that targets subsets of macrophages to promote the healing of chronic wounds. Its main mechanisms are to reduce wound inflammation, increase epithelialization of the epidermal tissues, promote collagen production, and decrease granulation tissue development in the wound. The active pharmaceutical ingredient is composed of extracts from two commonly used traditional Chinese herbal medicines, Plectranthus amboinicus and Centella asiatica. ON101 demonstrated superior efficacy to the standard care dressing in a Phase III MRCT completed in the US, Taiwan, and China. It has been marketed under the trade name FESPIXON in Taiwan since June 2021, was granted Fast Track designation by the US FDA in March 2021, and multiple NDA submissions to Asian health authorities are underway.

TTAX01: Biotissue

TTAX01 is being developed by Biotissue to manage DFU and non-healing wounds. It is a cryopreserved human umbilical cord product derived from donated human placental tissue, processed using the proprietary CRYOTEK process, which devitalizes the living cells but retains the natural structural and biological characteristics of the tissue. TTAX01 is being investigated in two planned multicenter randomized controlled Phase III trials, AMBULATE DFU and AMBULATE DFU II, conducted at 20 investigational sites across the US with 220 patients in each trial. The trials are expected to evaluate the benefits and risks of TTAX01 in achieving complete wound closure of complex non-healing DFUs with high-risk factors, including exposed bone, tendon, muscle, and/or joint capsule, and clinical suspicion of osteomyelitis.

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Chronic Wounds Market Outlook

The chronic wounds market is evolving as wound dressings and treatments advance to address obstacles to healing, from infection to hypoxia. Despite significant advances in technological innovation, non-healing wounds continue to challenge physicians, and even under ideal conditions the strength of the injured tissue never fully restores. Debridement, performed through surgical, autolytic, enzymatic, biological, or mechanical methods, remains central to care, while moisture-retentive dressings (films, foams, hydrocolloids, alginates, and hydrogels) and negative pressure wound therapy are used primarily for diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers. There is also growing interest in innovative technologies such as smart wound dressings and telemedicine solutions for wound management. According to DelveInsight, the overall chronic wounds treatment market dynamics are anticipated to change during the forecast period (2024-2034) owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such as TTAX01 and ON101, the development of novel wound dressings, and advanced wound closure devices. The increasing prevalence of diabetes is also likely to drive demand for advanced wound care solutions tailored to diabetic patients.

Chronic Wounds Market Drivers



Rising prevalence of chronic diseases: increasing cases of diabetes, obesity, and vascular disorders contribute to a higher incidence of chronic wounds.

Aging population: growth in the elderly population, who are more prone to wounds such as pressure ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers, drives market expansion.

Advancements in wound care products: introduction of advanced dressings, bioengineered skin substitutes, and negative pressure wound therapy stimulates adoption.

Rising awareness and early diagnosis: enhanced patient education, physician awareness, and early intervention strategies improve treatment uptake. Healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement policies: better healthcare access and supportive insurance coverage encourage timely treatment.

Chronic Wounds Market Barriers



Lack of reliable biomarkers for predicting wound healing trajectories and identifying patients at risk

Scarcity of recent epidemiology data, limiting healthcare planning, resource allocation, and preventive measures Non-healing wounds continuing to challenge physicians despite technological advances

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Scope of the Chronic Wounds Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Forecast Period- 2024-2034

Chronic Wounds Companies- Biotissue, PolarityTE, RHEACELL GmbH & Co. KG, Smith & Nephew, Kaken Pharmaceutical, MediWound, Paracrine, Inc., Oneness Biotech, Anterogen Co., Ltd., TR Therapeutics, and others.

Chronic Wounds Therapies- TTAX01, ON101, and others.

Chronic Wounds Market Dynamics: Chronic Wounds market drivers and market barriers Chronic Wounds Unmet Needs, Market Outlook, Epidemiology

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Chronic Wounds Market Overview at a Glance

Chronic Wounds Market: Future Perspective

Executive Summary of Chronic Wounds

Key Events

Disease Background and Overview

Epidemiology and Patient Population

Patient Journey

Marketed Drugs

Emerging Drugs

Chronic Wounds: Market Analysis

KOL Views

SWOT Analysis

Unmet Needs

Market Access and Reimbursement

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

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