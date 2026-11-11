Alport Syndrome Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR Over The Forecast Period Of 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Alport Syndrome Companies in the market include – Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Enyo Pharmaceuticals, Evotec, Bayer, Asahi Kasei, River 3 Renal, Bain Capital Life Sciences, Novartis (Chinook Therapeutics), Travere Therapeutics, Renalys Pharma, ZyVersa Therapeutics, and others.

(Albany, US), November 11, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Alport Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Alport syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Alport syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Alport Syndrome Market Report



In May 2026, According to the quarterly report, between January 2023 and April 2024, a UK-based Phase IIa open-label proof-of-concept study evaluated the safety of exaluren in patients with autosomal recessive Alport syndrome carrying COL4A4 nonsense mutations. Adverse event assessment served as the primary endpoint.

In March 2026, According to the annual report, the Phase IIa trial of exaluren in nonsense mutation-associated syndromes/disorders (NMAS) has been completed. A Phase IIb study was planned for the first half of 2026, subject to patient enrollment and funding availability. Topline results from the 16-week placebo-controlled portion are expected by mid-2027, with the final study readout anticipated by the end of 2027. However, the company currently lacks sufficient funding to support the planned Phase IIb trial in Alport syndrome.

In January 2026, ENYO Pharma announced positive topline results from its Phase II ALPESTRIA-1 trial, demonstrating that vonafexor improved kidney function decline and provided sustained therapeutic benefits in patients with Alport syndrome.

In January 2026, ENYO Pharma announced plans to hold an End-of-Phase II meeting with the FDA in Q2 2026, ahead of the anticipated initiation of a Phase III study of vonafexor in Alport syndrome in the second half of 2026.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Alport syndrome market size was found to be around USD 27 million in the 7MM in 2025.

The Alport syndrome market in the 7MM is projected to reach ~USD 1,900 million by 2036, growing at a CAGR of ~47% during 2026-2036.

In 2025, the US accounted for the maximum share of the Alport syndrome treatment market in the 7MM (~88%), followed by Japan. The US market size was USD 24 million in 2025.

The diagnosed prevalent cases of Alport syndrome in the 7MM were ~51,900 in 2025 and are projected to rise by 2036.

Alport syndrome remains underdiagnosed and underreported in routine clinical practice, particularly in patients with mild hematuria or slowly progressive disease. The true prevalence and disease burden are therefore likely higher than currently reported.

No disease-specific therapies are currently approved for Alport syndrome. Management is primarily supportive and relies on RAAS blockade with ACE inhibitors and ARBs.

The leading Alport Syndrome Companies include Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Enyo Pharmaceuticals, Evotec, Bayer, Asahi Kasei, River 3 Renal, Bain Capital Life Sciences, Novartis (Chinook Therapeutics), Travere Therapeutics, Renalys Pharma, ZyVersa Therapeutics, and others. Promising Alport Syndrome Therapies include ELX-02 (Exaluren), Vonafexor, BAY3401016, Setanaxib, R3R01, Atrasentan, Sparsentan (FILSPARI), VAR 200, and others.

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Alport Syndrome Overview

Alport syndrome is a hereditary disorder caused by mutations in type IV collagen genes (COL4A3, COL4A4, COL4A5), affecting the basement membranes of the kidneys, ears, and eyes. It presents with early hematuria and progressive kidney dysfunction that can lead to renal failure, often accompanied by hearing loss and ocular abnormalities. The disease occurs in X-linked, autosomal recessive, and autosomal dominant forms, with X-linked being the most common and severe in males. Diagnosis relies on clinical features, family history, biopsy findings, and increasingly genetic testing, which has become the gold standard for identifying mutations and determining inheritance patterns. Initial evaluation includes urine and blood tests to assess hematuria, proteinuria, and kidney function, while audiometry and ophthalmologic evaluation further support diagnosis and monitoring. There is no curative treatment, and many patients eventually require dialysis or kidney transplantation.

Alport Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Alport Syndrome Prevalent Cases

Total Alport Syndrome Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alport Syndrome

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alport Syndrome

Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alport Syndrome Total Treated Cases of Alport Syndrome

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Alport Syndrome Epidemiology Key Findings



The United States accounted for the highest Alport syndrome prevalent cases, ~55% of the total 7MM cases in 2025.

The Alport syndrome diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were ~51,900 in 2025 and are projected to rise by 2036.

In 2025, X-linked Alport syndrome (XLAS) accounted for the highest proportion of type-specific diagnosed prevalent cases (~25,300), followed by Autosomal Dominant Alport syndrome (ADAS) and Autosomal Recessive Alport syndrome (ARAS), while digenic and other rare forms represented the smallest share.

In the EU4 and the UK, diagnosed prevalent cases in 2025 were lower in individuals under 20 years and higher in those aged 20 years and above (~65%). The higher proportion in adults primarily reflects delayed recognition of milder and slowly progressive disease forms, while pediatric cases are more frequently identified through earlier clinical presentation and family-based evaluation. In 2025, in the United States, mutation-specific diagnosed prevalent cases were highest in the splice site mutation and frame shift mutation segment (~6,700 cases), while nonsense mutations accounted for the lowest number of cases.

Approved Therapies for Alport Syndrome

Currently, no disease-specific therapies are approved for the treatment of Alport syndrome. Management is primarily supportive and aimed at slowing disease progression, with RAAS inhibition forming the cornerstone. ACE inhibitors, such as lisinopril and ramipril, are first-line due to their antihypertensive, antiproteinuric, and nephroprotective effects, while ARBs, such as losartan, are used in patients who are intolerant or unresponsive. Additional supportive measures, including diuretics, may be used based on proteinuria severity. SGLT2 inhibitors are increasingly being incorporated as adjunctive renoprotective agents, although Alport syndrome-specific clinical data remain limited. These therapies remain largely supportive rather than curative, as they do not directly address the underlying type IV collagen defect.

Alport Syndrome Pipeline Analysis

ELX-02 (Exaluren): Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

ELX-02 is a small molecule drug candidate designed to restore the production of full-length functional proteins. It is a synthetic aminoglycoside administered through the subcutaneous and inhalational routes, and it optimizes ribosomal read-through of premature termination codons (PTC) so that full-length functional proteins can be produced. Preclinical studies support ELX-02 activity in nonsense mutation genetic kidney diseases. ELX-02 is currently in Phase II (NCT05448755) clinical development for the treatment of Alport syndrome in patients with nonsense mutations.

BAY3401016: Evotec and Bayer

BAY3401016 is a mAb targeting the protein Sema3A, an extracellular guidance protein and a well-known regulator of the actin cytoskeleton. Alterations of the actin cytoskeleton, particularly of podocytes, are a key pathophysiological feature of Alport syndrome. The drug is being developed as a potential first-to-market treatment for Alport syndrome, aiming to delay disease progression and the onset of end-stage renal disease, with a potentially positive impact on hearing loss. It is currently in Phase II clinical development through a collaboration between Bayer and Evotec.

Discover more about therapies set to grab Major Alport Syndrome Market Share @ Jacobs Syndrome Treatment Market

Alport Syndrome Market Outlook

The Alport syndrome treatment landscape remains largely supportive, with no approved disease-specific therapies currently available. Existing strategies focus on slowing renal disease progression through RAAS blockade, which remains the standard of care due to its ability to reduce proteinuria and delay progression to CKD and ESRD. Increasing clinical evidence supporting early intervention, particularly in genetically confirmed pediatric patients, has contributed to earlier initiation of nephroprotective therapy across major markets. Treatment approaches are also gradually evolving toward multidrug combinations of ACE inhibitors or ARBs with SGLT2 inhibitors to maximize long-term nephroprotection.

The market is progressively transitioning toward precision-based and disease-modifying approaches, supported by advances in molecular diagnostics, expanding genetic testing, and increasing clinical trial activity. Key pipeline candidates include ELX-02, a translational read-through therapy targeting nonsense mutations; Vonafexor, which targets renal inflammation and fibrosis pathways; BAY3401016, designed to stabilize podocyte structure and reduce glomerular injury; Setanaxib, being developed for its antifibrotic potential; and Atrasentan, expected to strengthen combination nephroprotective strategies targeting persistent proteinuria and progressive renal decline. Over the next decade, improved early diagnosis and treatment advancements are expected to raise the age at which kidney failure manifests in individuals with Alport syndrome. The US dominates the market, accounting for ~88% of the 7MM Alport syndrome market in 2025.

Alport Syndrome Market Drivers



Increasing recognition and diagnosis of Alport syndrome

Advancements in genetic diagnostics and hereditary disease detection

Improved access to genetic testing and heightened clinical awareness

Disease-modifying therapies in development targeting the underlying genetic and molecular mechanisms A gradually evolving late-stage pipeline

Alport Syndrome Market Barriers



Delayed or missed diagnosis due to under-recognition

Lack of approved treatment options and curative therapies

Limited genotype-targeted treatments

Lack of validated prognostic biomarkers for early progression Funding constraints for planned late-stage trials

Alport Syndrome Treatment Landscape

The primary objective of current treatment strategies in Alport syndrome is to delay disease progression and preserve native kidney function for as long as possible. To achieve this, blood pressure-lowering medications are commonly prescribed, even in individuals without diagnosed hypertension. ACE inhibitors and ARBs have demonstrated efficacy in reducing proteinuria and slowing kidney scarring. Adjunct management includes hearing aids for sensorineural hearing loss and ophthalmologic interventions when needed, while gene and stem cell therapies remain experimental. Ongoing clinical development programs are expected to shift treatment goals from merely delaying kidney failure to modifying disease biology and preserving long-term renal function. The introduction of novel therapies is also anticipated to increase genetic testing uptake and earlier diagnosis, thereby expanding the treatable patient population.

To know more about Alport Syndrome Companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Buschke Ollendorff Syndrome Market

Scope of the Alport Syndrome Market Report



Coverage: 7MM

Study Period: 2022-2036

Forecast Period: 2026-2036

Alport Syndrome Market CAGR: ~47% (2026-2036)

Alport Syndrome Companies: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Enyo Pharmaceuticals, Evotec, Bayer, Asahi Kasei, River 3 Renal, Bain Capital Life Sciences, Novartis (Chinook Therapeutics), Travere Therapeutics, Renalys Pharma, ZyVersa Therapeutics, and others.

Alport Syndrome Therapies: ELX-02 (Exaluren), Vonafexor, BAY3401016, Setanaxib, R3R01, Atrasentan, Sparsentan (FILSPARI), VAR 200, and others.

Alport Syndrome Market Dynamics: Alport syndrome market drivers and market barriers

Alport Syndrome Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis Alport Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement, Cost Assumptions and Pricing Analogues

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Methodology

Alport Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview

Epidemiology and Patient Population

Patient Journey

Emerging Therapies

Alport Syndrome: Seven Major Market Analysis

Unmet Needs

SWOT Analysis

KOL Views

Market Access and Reimbursement

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

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