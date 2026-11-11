MENAFN - GetNews) Brooksville-based supplier earns a 4.8-star rating across 761 reviews for third-party tested, U.S.-made research compounds.

Brooksville, Florida - November 11, 2026 - Loti Labs, a Brooksville, Florida-based supplier of research peptides and research liquids for laboratory research and development use, has been named People's Choice - Most Recommended Research Peptide Supplier in the Research Peptide Suppliers category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 761 public reviews across Google Store Reviews, Yotpo and Google Business Profile, with a blended 4.8-star rating. It reflects the trust researchers place in the company's quality standards and service.

Trust sits at the center of how Loti Labs operates. Its peptides are manufactured and tested in the United States, and every batch goes through independent third-party testing, with certificates of analysis published on the company's website. Loti Labs is a founding member of the American Peptide Association and sits on its peptide sourcing subcommittee, helping to create industry standards for quality products.

The company also places a strong emphasis on customer service, shipping from its U.S. facility and offering live, human support to the research customers it serves. Loti Labs has shipped more than 70,000 orders to date.

“In our industry, trust has to be earned with every single batch,” said Julie Goddard, Head of Operations at Loti Labs. That's why we test everything through independent labs, publish our certificates of analysis and keep real people available to help. Being named the most recommended research peptide supplier by our own customers tells us that commitment is being noticed.”

All Loti Labs products are sold strictly for research and development use and are not intended for human consumption.

About Loti Labs

Loti Labs is a Brooksville, Florida-based supplier of research peptides and research liquids for research and development use. A founding member of the American Peptide Association, the company offers U.S.-made, third-party tested products and live customer support. Learn more at

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.