Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Is Projected To Grow By 2036 Owing To The Increasing Adoption Of Long-Acting Growth Hormone Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency (AGHD) are expected to witness steady growth driven by increasing disease awareness, improved diagnosis rates, and the growing demand for effective growth hormone replacement therapies.

(Albany, New York) – November 11, 2026 – The market dynamics for Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency (AGHD) are expected to witness steady growth driven by increasing disease awareness, improved diagnosis rates, and the growing demand for effective growth hormone replacement therapies. Additionally, the shift from daily recombinant human growth hormone (hGH) injections toward long-acting weekly therapies such as Somapacitan (SOGROYA), Lonapegsomatropin (SKYTROFA), and emerging candidates such as GX-H9 (Genexine and Handok) is expected to further influence the market.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency (AGHD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of AGHD, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, emerging therapies, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Market



The AGHD market across the 7MM is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022–2036, supported by increasing disease awareness, improved diagnosis, and the adoption of long-acting growth hormone therapies.

The United States currently holds the largest market share for AGHD therapies across the 7MM, supported by established diagnostic and reimbursement infrastructure and advanced endocrinology networks.

In the United States, total diagnosed prevalent cases of AGHD were estimated at approximately 0.2 cases per 100,000 population in 2025.

In Japan, females represented approximately 54% of diagnosed prevalent AGHD cases, while males accounted for 46% in 2025.

In the United Kingdom, adult-onset growth hormone deficiency is estimated to affect approximately 1 in every 10,000 adults at any given time.

In 2025, approximately 70% of patients with growth hormone deficiency in Japan were diagnosed with adult-onset disease.

Leading companies involved in the AGHD treatment landscape include Ascendis Pharma, Novo Nordisk, Genexine, Handok, and others. Promising therapies in the AGHD market include Somapacitan (SOGROYA), Lonapegsomatropin (SKYTROFA), and GX-H9.

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Key Factors Driving the Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Market

Rising Disease Awareness and Diagnosis Rates: Increasing awareness of growth hormone deficiency among healthcare professionals and patients is expected to improve diagnosis and treatment rates. Better recognition of the metabolic, cardiovascular, and quality-of-life consequences of untreated AGHD is supporting the need for appropriate endocrine evaluation and management.

Increasing Demand for Long-Acting Growth Hormone Therapies: Conventional AGHD treatment relies on daily recombinant human growth hormone injections. However, frequent injections can affect patient convenience, adherence, and long-term treatment persistence. Long-acting formulations such as once-weekly somapacitan and lonapegsomatropin are gaining importance by reducing injection frequency and supporting more convenient treatment regimens.

Growing Focus on Personalized Hormone Replacement: Growth hormone replacement requires individualized dosing and regular monitoring of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) levels, treatment response, and potential adverse effects. Greater emphasis on personalized dosing and patient-specific treatment management is supporting the adoption of improved therapeutic approaches.

Improved Understanding of Disease Pathogenesis: Advances in understanding the hypothalamic-pituitary axis and the consequences of growth hormone deficiency are supporting the development of novel therapies. Improved diagnostic approaches and greater recognition of patients with pituitary or hypothalamic disorders may also expand the addressable treatment population.

Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Competitive Landscape

Several companies are involved in developing and commercializing therapies for Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency, including Ascendis Pharma, Novo Nordisk, Genexine, and Handok.

The AGHD treatment landscape includes marketed growth hormone replacement therapies such as Somapacitan (SOGROYA), developed by Novo Nordisk, and Lonapegsomatropin (SKYTROFA), developed by Ascendis Pharma. These long-acting therapies are designed to reduce the frequency of administration compared with conventional daily growth hormone injections.

GX-H9, developed by Genexine and Handok, is an investigational long-acting growth hormone candidate being evaluated for growth hormone deficiency. Its development reflects ongoing efforts to improve treatment convenience and potentially enhance long-term adherence.

These therapies target growth hormone replacement and aim to improve metabolic health, body composition, bone mineral density, and quality of life in patients with AGHD.

Discover more about therapies set to shape the Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency market @ Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Market



In October 2026, DelveInsight published its Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 analysis, highlighting the shift toward long-acting growth hormone therapies and evaluating the market across the 7MM.

In 2026, DelveInsight's Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Pipeline Insight report assessed 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs, covering clinical- and nonclinical-stage candidates. DelveInsight's market assessment identified Somapacitan (SOGROYA) and Lonapegsomatropin (SKYTROFA) as important long-acting growth hormone therapies in the AGHD treatment landscape.

What is Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency?

Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency (AGHD) is an endocrine disorder characterized by inadequate secretion of growth hormone from the pituitary gland after an individual has attained adult height. It can result from pituitary or hypothalamic tumors, surgery, radiation therapy, traumatic brain injury, or other structural and functional abnormalities affecting the hypothalamic-pituitary axis.

The condition can lead to significant metabolic and quality-of-life consequences, including increased body fat, reduced muscle mass, decreased bone mineral density, impaired lipid metabolism, reduced exercise capacity, fatigue, and psychological or cognitive effects.

Diagnosis generally involves clinical evaluation, assessment of medical history, measurement of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), and dynamic stimulation testing to assess growth hormone secretion. Treatment primarily involves recombinant human growth hormone replacement therapy, with individualized dosing and regular monitoring to optimize treatment response and safety.

Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Epidemiology Segmentation

The AGHD epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The AGHD market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 across the 7MM, segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Growth Hormone Deficiency

Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Growth Hormone Deficiency

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Treated Cases of Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency

Scope of the Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Current marketed and emerging therapies for Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency

AGHD Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, emerging drug assessments, and market outlook

Key Companies: Ascendis Pharma, Novo Nordisk, Genexine, Handok, and others

Key Therapies: Somapacitan (SOGROYA), Lonapegsomatropin (SKYTROFA), GX-H9, and others

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, pipeline assessment, and market-entry strategies

Epidemiology Analysis: Total diagnosed prevalent cases, age-specific cases, adult-onset cases, gender-specific cases, and treated cases across the 7MM Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Analyst Views, Market Access, and Reimbursement

To know more about Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency

Key Events

SWOT Analysis of Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency

Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Overview at a Glance

Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Background and Overview

Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-specific Patient Population of Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency

Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Unmet Needs

Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Emerging Therapies

Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Outlook

Country-wise Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Drivers

Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Barriers

Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Appendix

Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.