Dr. Jaime Haidenberg Leads Plano Plastic Surgery Following The Retirement Of Founding Surgeon Dr. Natan Yaker

MENAFN - GetNews)"Patients trust us with some of the most personal decisions they will ever make, and I don't take that lightly. Dr. Yaker spent more than 45 years earning that trust in this community, and I'm committed to continuing that care. It starts at the consultation, where we listen to your goals, explain your options in plain language and are honest about what surgery can and can't do."Plano Plastic Surgery, at 4100 W 15th St, Suite 106 in Plano, Texas, is led by Dr. Jaime Haidenberg, a plastic surgeon with 20+ years of experience. He is the practice's owner and medical director following the retirement of founding surgeon Dr. Natan Yaker, who cared for Plano patients for more than 45 years.

PLANO, Texas - November 11th, 2026 - Plano Plastic Surgery, at 4100 W 15th Street, Suite 106 in Plano, is led by owner and medical director Dr. Jaime Haidenberg, the medical director and plastic surgeon with 20+ years of experience. Dr. Haidenberg leads the practice following the retirement of founding surgeon Dr. Natan Yaker.

Dr. Yaker founded the practice now known as Plano Plastic Surgery and practiced plastic surgery in Plano and the Dallas-Fort Worth area for more than 45 years. He retired from active practice in 2026, and the practice website honors his work and points patients to Dr. Haidenberg.

Dr. Haidenberg is a recognized plastic surgeon and the medical director of Plano Plastic Surgery. He completed his general surgery residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and his plastic surgery fellowship at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. He is an international member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and a member of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and the Texas Medical Association.

The practice offers different surgical treatments, including augmentation, lift, reduction and revision; body contouring, including tummy tuck, mommy makeover, liposuction, arm lift and thigh lift; facial surgery, including facelift, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, neck lift and brow lift; and gynecomastia surgery for men. Procedures take place in the practice's on-site surgical center, which is accredited by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF).

Choosing a surgeon is a personal decision, and the practice encourages patients to ask about training, experience and recovery. Results vary by patient, and the practice does not promise specific outcomes.

“Patients trust us with some of the most personal decisions they will ever make, and I don't take that lightly. Dr. Yaker spent more than 45 years earning that trust in this community, and I'm committed to continuing that care. It starts at the consultation, where we listen to your goals, explain your options in plain language and are honest about what surgery can and can't do,” said Dr. Jaime Haidenberg, owner and medical director, Plano Plastic Surgery.

More about Dr. Haidenberg and the practice: planoplasticsurgery/blog/dr-haidenberg-leads-plano-plastic-surgery/. To request a consultation, call Plano Plastic Surgery at (972) 985-7474.

About Plano Plastic Surgery

Plano Plastic Surgery, formerly Cosmetic Surgery Associates of Texas, is a plastic surgery practice at 4100 W 15th Street, Suite 106, Plano, Texas 75093. The practice is led by Dr. Jaime Haidenberg, a plastic surgeon with 20+ years of experience, and was founded by Dr. Natan Yaker, who has retired. Learn more at planoplasticsurgery.

Media contact: Plano Plastic Surgery, (972) 985-7474,...