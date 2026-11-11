Retinal Vein Occlusion Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Retinal Vein Occlusion market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Retinal Vein Occlusion drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 11, 2026, DelveInsight's“Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO) market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles and examines the epidemiology, treatment landscape, market drivers and barriers, and competitive dynamics shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the Retinal Vein Occlusion Report



In the 7MM, total RVO prevalent cases were approximately 2.9 million in 2025. The US accounted for about 57%, EU4 and the UK for nearly 30%, and Japan for about 13%. Cases are expected to increase by 2036.

Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases were higher in females than males across the 7MM in 2025.

In EU4 and the UK, age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases in 2025 were approximately 0.10 million (

Japan accounted for approximately 0.38 million prevalent cases in 2025, predominantly Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO), with about 0.15 million BRVO and 0.04 million Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO) diagnosed cases.

In March 2026, Kodiak Sciences announced positive topline results from GLOW2, its second Phase III study in diabetic retinopathy, demonstrating superiority of tarcocimab tedromer. The company plans to submit a single Biologics License Application in 2026 across three retinal diseases, including RVO, with an RVO launch expected in 2027.

In February 2025, Annexin Pharmaceuticals completed analysis of its Phase IIa study of ANXV in RVO, which showed promising efficacy and a strong safety profile, with biomarker reductions confirming its mechanism.

In July 2024, the US FDA granted approval for VABYSMO PFS to treat RVO. In December 2024, Roche reported that the European Medicines Agency authorized faricimab 6.0 mg in a single-dose prefilled syringe for macular edema resulting from RVO.

DelveInsight's report depicts a market where innovation is shifting toward longer-acting anti-VEGF agents and mechanism-diverse vascular-protective therapies.

Leading Retinal Vein Occlusion companies include Roche, Kodiak, Outlook Therapeutics, Annexin Pharmaceuticals, Wakamoto Pharmaceutical, and others. Promising therapies include faricimab (VABYSMO), triamcinolone acetonide (MaQaid), tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), LYTENAVA (ONS-5010), ANXV, and others.

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Retinal Vein Occlusion Overview

RVO is a common retinal vascular disorder characterized by partial or complete obstruction of the retinal venous circulation, leading to impaired blood flow, hemorrhage, ischemia, and macular edema. It is the second most common retinal vascular disorder after diabetic retinopathy and is classified into Central (CRVO), Branch (BRVO), and Hemiretinal (HRVO) vein occlusion based on the location of the blockage. It primarily affects adults aged 65 and above and is strongly associated with hypertension, diabetes mellitus, hyperlipidemia, atherosclerosis, glaucoma, and cardiovascular disease. Untreated RVO can lead to persistent macular edema, retinal neovascularization, vitreous hemorrhage, and irreversible vision loss.

Diagnosis relies on comprehensive ophthalmic examination supported by retinal imaging, particularly optical coherence tomography (OCT) for assessing macular edema and fluorescein angiography (FA) for evaluating ischemia, vascular occlusion, and neovascularization.

Treatment focuses on restoring and preserving vision by reducing macular edema, preventing neovascular complications, and managing systemic risk factors. Intravitreal anti-VEGF therapy remains the standard of care, with faricimab (VABYSMO), aflibercept (EYLEA), and ranibizumab (LUCENTIS). Intravitreal corticosteroids, including the dexamethasone implant (OZURDEX), are used in selected patients with inadequate response or contraindications to anti-VEGF therapy.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Emerging Drugs Profile

Tarcocimab Tedromer (KSI-301): Kodiak Sciences Tarcocimab tedromer is an intravitreal anti-VEGF biologic built on the Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate (ABC) Platform, which combines an anti-VEGF antibody with a phosphorylcholine-based biopolymer to extend drug retention in ocular tissues. Currently, the drug is in Phase III for RVO-associated macular edema, with an anticipated US launch in 2027. In September 2023, Kodiak shared one-year (48-week) top-line results from the pivotal BEACON study in patients with macular edema resulting from RVO.

LYTENAVA (ONS-5010): Outlook Therapeutics LYTENAVA is an investigational intravitreal formulation of bevacizumab developed specifically for ophthalmic use. Outlook Therapeutics has completed a Phase III study assessing the safety of ophthalmic bevacizumab in patients with branch RVO and is conducting another Phase III trial comparing vial versus prefilled syringe administration.

ANXV: Annexin Pharmaceuticals ANXV is an investigational biologic based on recombinant human Annexin A5, designed to protect retinal vasculature, stabilize endothelial cells, and reduce ischemia-induced vascular injury. In August 2024, Annexin reported positive topline Phase IIa results in RVO, showing safety and clinical benefit in most patients with limited anti-VEGF use. Currently, the drug is in Phase II.

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Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Drivers



Growing disease burden and improved diagnosis: An aging population and rising hypertension, diabetes, and hyperlipidemia, together with wider access to OCT imaging, are expanding the treatable population.

Demand for longer-acting therapies: The burden of frequent injections is driving development of durable anti-VEGF agents and novel vascular-protective therapies.

Robust late-stage pipeline: Tarcocimab tedromer, ONS-5010, and ANXV aim to extend durability and reduce injection frequency.

Recent approvals: The VABYSMO prefilled syringe approvals in the US and Europe expand options in RVO.

Mechanism diversity: Therapies beyond VEGF inhibition could complement existing treatment strategies. Pipeline-driven innovation: Sustained-delivery platforms and new mechanisms are expected to reshape the treatment landscape.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Barriers



Treatment burden and poor adherence: Frequent intravitreal injections limit real-world outcomes.

Incomplete response to anti-VEGF therapy: Some patients experience persistent or recurrent macular edema.

Limited options for ischemic RVO: The risk of neovascularization and irreversible vision loss remains high.

Established standard of care: Physician familiarity with current anti-VEGF therapies may moderate early adoption of new agents. Limited differentiated pipeline: Only a small number of investigational therapies are in development.

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Scope of the Retinal Vein Occlusion Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: Roche, Kodiak, Outlook Therapeutics, Annexin Pharmaceuticals, Wakamoto Pharmaceutical, and others

Therapies: Faricimab (VABYSMO), triamcinolone acetonide (MaQaid), tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), LYTENAVA (ONS-5010), ANXV, and others

Study Period: 2022–2036 (Historical: 2022–2025; Forecast: 2026–2036; Base Year: 2026) Analysis: Epidemiology segmentation, addressable patient population, market size by therapy, cost assumptions and pricing analogues, drug uptake, KOL views, SWOT, conjoint analysis, reimbursement, unmet needs

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Retinal Vein Occlusion: Overview

Epidemiology and Patient Burden

Current Treatment Practices

Marketed Therapies

Emerging Therapies

Key Companies

Market Outlook

Drug Uptake

Market Access and Reimbursement

Pricing and Analogue Assessment

KOL Views

SWOT and Conjoint Analysis

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and infrastructure to clients across the globe.