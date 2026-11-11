Vascular Dementia Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Vascular Dementia market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Vascular Dementia drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 11, 2026, DelveInsight's“Vascular Dementia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Vascular Dementia market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers emerging drug profiles and examines the epidemiology, treatment landscape, market drivers and barriers, and competitive dynamics shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the Vascular Dementia Report



DelveInsight estimates the Vascular Dementia treatment market in the 7MM at USD 1,300 million in 2025, with a projected CAGR of approximately 4.5% during 2026–2036.

In 2025, the US market was approximately USD 890 million (about 70% of the 7MM), EU4 and the UK contributed approximately USD 255 million (about 20%), and Japan approximately USD 165 million (about 13%).

The 7MM accounted for approximately 3 million diagnosed prevalent cases of vascular dementia in 2025. Individuals aged 81–90 years were the largest group (1.4 million cases), followed by those aged 91 and older (840,000 cases) and 71–80 years (660,000 cases).

Japan had 730,000 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2025. Across the EU4 and the UK, small vessel disease was the leading etiological contributor, with approximately 790,000 cases.

No drug is specifically approved for vascular dementia by the FDA, EMA, MHRA, or PMDA. Management relies on off-label use of Alzheimer's therapeutics, secondary stroke prevention agents, and regionally accepted neuroprotective compounds.

Apabetalone (Resverlogix), a Phase III BET inhibitor, has an anticipated US launch in 2032. DelveInsight projects medium uptake, with peak market share of about 14% reached over a 7-year period.

In August 2026, a new study associated avoiding smoking, hypertension, and diabetes in midlife with nearly 13 additional years of life without dementia, reinforcing the role of vascular risk-factor management.

In August 2026, UCLA researchers reported work on the cellular mechanisms of brain repair after vascular injury, which could identify new therapeutic targets for vascular dementia.

Leading Vascular Dementia companies include Resverlogix, ProNeurogen, Bausch Health, Charsire Biotechnology, and others. Promising therapies include apabetalone, BAC, rifaximin SSD, PNA1, and others.

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Vascular Dementia Overview

Vascular dementia is a progressive neurocognitive disorder caused by reduced or impaired blood flow to the brain, leading to a gradual decline in cognitive and functional abilities. It is the second most common form of dementia after Alzheimer's disease, particularly among the elderly. It remains underdiagnosed and is often confused with Alzheimer's disease because of overlapping clinical features, and the two conditions may coexist.

Diagnosis is typically based on clinical history, cognitive impairment, and evidence of cerebrovascular disease. A history of stroke or multiple silent infarcts with a noticeable cognitive decline is a key supporting feature. The disease often shows a“stepwise progression,” with sudden declines following vascular events and periods of relative stability in between.

Management focuses on prevention and control of modifiable vascular risk factors, as no curative pharmacological treatment is available. Cholinesterase inhibitors and memantine are used off-label and may offer mild to moderate benefit. Monoclonal antibodies approved for Alzheimer's disease, such as aducanumab and lecanemab, are not recommended for vascular dementia because of limited benefit and potential risks.

Vascular Dementia Emerging Drugs Profile

Apabetalone: Resverlogix Apabetalone is a selective inhibitor of the BET family of proteins, designed to normalize dysregulated epigenetics underlying many chronic diseases. Currently, the drug is in Phase III, with an anticipated US launch in 2032. Its oral route of administration and BET inhibitor mechanism set it apart in the pipeline.

BAC: Charsire Biotechnology BAC is a topical therapy in Phase II for vascular dementia. In 2022, Charsire announced the development of BAC for Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia.

PNA1: ProNeurogen PNA1 is a subcutaneous Mas receptor agonist currently in Phase II for vascular dementia.

Rifaximin SSD: Bausch Health Rifaximin SSD is an oral PXR agonist currently in Phase I/II for vascular dementia.

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Vascular Dementia Market Drivers



Rising global burden: Vascular dementia is the second leading cause of dementia, and growing cerebrovascular disease is expanding the number of patients needing diagnosis and care.

Aging population: A growing elderly population increases the number of people at risk of cerebrovascular-related cognitive impairment.

Increasing stroke prevalence: Ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes expand the population at risk of post-stroke cognitive impairment.

Cardiovascular risk factors: Rising hypertension, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, and obesity increase the risk of vascular damage and cognitive decline.

Greater recognition and better diagnostics: Advances in MRI, CT, vascular assessment, cognitive testing, and biomarker research support earlier, more accurate diagnosis.

Significant unmet need: The absence of approved therapies is encouraging companies to expand research. Mechanism-oriented pipeline: Emerging agents target vascular dysfunction, inflammation, epigenetic regulation, and cardiometabolic pathways.

Vascular Dementia Market Barriers



No approved therapies: Care is fragmented and relies on off-label and symptomatic approaches.

Heterogeneous disease biology: Mixed pathology, with vascular lesions coexisting with Alzheimer's changes, complicates diagnosis and treatment.

Underdiagnosis: Early signs such as slowed processing speed are often attributed to normal aging, delaying diagnosis.

Limited pipeline: The emerging pipeline remains limited, with few late-stage candidates.

High trial failure rates: Clinical trial failure and operational complexity slow development. Limited efficacy of current options: Many patients are undertreated, cycle through regimens, or discontinue.

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Scope of the Vascular Dementia Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: Resverlogix, ProNeurogen, Bausch Health, Charsire Biotechnology, and others

Therapies: Apabetalone, BAC, rifaximin SSD, PNA1, and others

Study Period: 2022–2036 (Historical: 2022–2025; Forecast: 2026–2036; Base Year: 2025) Analysis: Epidemiology segmentation, addressable patient population, market size by therapy, cost assumptions and pricing analogues, drug uptake, KOL views, SWOT, attribute analysis, reimbursement, unmet needs

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Vascular Dementia: Overview

Epidemiology and Patient Burden

Current Treatment Practices

Emerging Therapies

Key Companies

Market Outlook

Drug Uptake

KOL Views

SWOT and Attribute Analysis

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.