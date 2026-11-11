Postfjord The All In One Marketing App Is Open To Small Businesses, Studios And Creators

MENAFN - GetNews)"The postfjord flow, A post gets people's attention. A Flow makes sure the next step is waiting for them: the DM with the link, a page with a signup form, and the emails that follow."Postfjord puts a small business's marketing in one app. Make posts, carousels, stories, videos and presentations in the design editor, starting from a template, with your brand colors, fonts and logo on each. Publish to your social accounts, send it as an email, or put it on a landing page. A Flow turns a comment into a DM with your link, and a sign-up into a welcome email. Bo, powered by Claude, plans the week and writes drafts in your brand voice. Connects to more than 50 other tools.

Postfjord, a marketing app for small businesses, studios, creators and agencies, is open to everyone. Founded in 2026, the company combines design, scheduling, direct messages, email and landing pages in one app. ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini connect to it through its own MCP server, which is listed in the official MCP Registry.

About the app

Postfjord puts all of a small business's or creator's marketing in one app, from the idea to the design to the post, the email or the landing page that goes out.

The design editor and its templates for social media are at the center. Users pick a ready-made template for their kind of business, or start from a blank page, and make posts, carousels, stories, videos, presentations and email pictures with their own brand colors, fonts and logo on every one. The video editor has a timeline for every layer, captions, transitions and music.

What users make goes straight out. They can publish to all their social media accounts and their blog, send it as an email, or put it on a landing page or a link in bio page. A Flow can tie the steps together: a post asks people to comment, each comment gets a DM with a link, and whoever signs up gets the welcome email.

Bo, the built-in manager powered by Claude, plans the week and writes drafts in the brand's voice. Posts, emails and bookings sit in one calendar, and comments and DMs come into one inbox. Postfjord connects to more than 50 other tools.

Where it publishes and what it costs

Postfjord posts to Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Threads, TikTok, Pinterest, Bluesky, Mastodon and Tumblr, with X available as a paid add-on, and to blogs on WordPress, Ghost, Wix and Shopify. It runs in any browser at postfjord and installs on a Mac or PC. An Android app is in beta, and an iPhone app is planned. The free plan needs no card. Paid plans cost $39, $99 and $249 a month. Customer data is stored in the EU.

A first example from a yoga studio

Hot Yoga Uppsala, the studio that co-founder Nicklas Johansson has run since 2011, has used a Flow since October 11. A post on Instagram and Facebook invited followers to comment a keyword. Each comment received a direct message with a link to a page, where the person entered a name, phone number and birth date to receive a birthday gift of one class for two, to be used within 30 days.

As of November 8, four weeks after the start, 18 people had commented and received a message, and 12 had confirmed their email address. The studio describes the numbers as small. It has not yet counted how many of the gifts have been used.

"I built the app to have all our marketing in one place, for our yoga studio and our training apps Yogateket, Movement Rebels and Lizette's Playbook," said Nicklas Johansson, co-founder and CEO of Postfjord.

About Postfjord

Postfjord is a marketing app for small businesses, studios, creators and agencies. It was founded in 2026 by Nicklas Johansson and Lizette Pompa. The app brings design, scheduling, direct messages, email and landing pages into one place. Its aim is to let a small business keep all its marketing in one app, so that it takes less time. Postfjord is operated by Yogakollektivet Sverige AB.

Website:

Media contact: Nicklas Johansson,...