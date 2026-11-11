MENAFN - GetNews)"AO Detail, auto detailing in Pennsauken, NJ, a white Tesla Model S with a clean, glossy finish after an auto detail, ready for winter road salt."Paint correction, ceramic coating and paint protection film each do a separate job once a car is cleaned for the colder months.

Pennsauken, New Jersey - November 11, 2026 - AO Detail offers auto detailing for local drivers who want a car cleaned before winter road treatment begins, with paint correction, ceramic coating and paint protection film available to protect the finish afterward.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation's winter maintenance FAQ says crews use rock salt wetted with liquid calcium chloride or a salt brine. AO Detail's pages describe ceramic coating as protection against road salts and a full body paint protection film wrap as protection from debris and road salts, which sets a clear order of work: clean first, then protect.

Auto detailing comes first. The 2-Step Full Auto Detailing package is described on the AO Detail site as suited to regular cosmetic maintenance or winter prep, with a foam bath, two-bucket wash, a synthetic sealant, and full interior cleaning and protection with carpet and upholstery shampooing.

A 3-Step auto detailing package adds clay bar or Nanoskin decontamination and one round of machine polishing for light defects such as minor swirling. Pennsauken drivers can compare every package for auto detailing at AO Detail, and the shop offers a free quote.

Paint correction does a different job from auto detailing. Its process starts with an assessment and clay bar decontamination, then polishing removes a fine layer of clear coat to level scratches and swirl marks, and a sealant or ceramic coating locks in the corrected finish.

Ceramic coating adds a protective layer to cleaned paint. AO Detail applies ceramic and graphene coatings from Feynlab, Ceramic Pro and SPS Graphene, and its page says they protect against UV rays, airborne contaminants and road salts. Rocks and road debris are the risks its pages assign to paint protection film.

Paint protection film covers physical damage. The shop installs partial front, full front, track and full body packages using Ceramic Pro PPF, STEK DynoShield and SunTek Ultra, and describes the film as a clear shield against scratches and chips. AO Detail appears in Ceramic Pro's installer directory.

The shop works from 9130 Pennsauken Hwy, Suite D, in Camden County, just over a mile from Westfield Avenue and roughly two miles from the Betsy Ross Bridge. Directions and reviews are on AO Detail on Google Maps, where the listing displayed 4.9 stars from 377 Google reviews when checked on November 9, 2026. Cherry Hill, Collingswood, Haddonfield, Moorestown, Mount Laurel, Conshohocken and Philadelphia are the areas the site lists.

About AO Detail:

AO Detail is a car detailing shop offering auto detailing at 9130 Pennsauken Hwy, Suite D, Pennsauken, Camden County, New Jersey 08110. AO Detail installs ceramic coatings from Feynlab, Ceramic Pro and SPS Graphene, paint protection film from Ceramic Pro PPF, STEK DynoShield and SunTek Ultra, and ARMR colored PPF, and also offers paint correction, window tinting, brake caliper painting and wheel powder coating through a Pennsylvania partner. Its focus is protecting and detailing vehicles for drivers across Camden County and Philadelphia. Phone: (856) 906-2454. Website:.