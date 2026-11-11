Special Campaign 6.0 Concludes With Significant Achievements In Institutionalizing Swachhata
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 11 November 2026, Delhi: The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti,successfully concluded Special Campaign 6.0 for Institutionalizing Swachhata and Minimizing Pendency in Government Offices, conducted from 2nd October to 31st October, 2026. The campaign focused on promoting cleanliness, improving workplace management, strengthening record management and ensuring the timely disposal of pending matters.
As part of the preparatory activities preceding the campaign, a Swachhata Pledge and Swachhata Quiz were organised on 30th September 2026, followed by a Shramdaan activity at Kalindi Kunj on 1st October 2026, led by Hon'ble Minister of Jal Shakti.
During the implementation phase, a felicitation ceremony titled 'Safai Mitra Samman', along with a health camp for sanitation workers, was organised on 8th October, 2026 to recognise their invaluable contribution and promote their well-being. Further, an in- house painting competition on the theme of Swachhata was organised on 15th October, 2026 to promote awareness and encourage active participation among officials and staff.
Continuing its efforts towards maintaining a clean and hygienic workplace, officials and staff of the Department participated in a cleanliness drive on 28th October 2026 at the Sanitation Park, CGO Complex. The activity involved Shramdaan, including sweeping pathways, collecting litter and clearing accumulated waste from the premises, reflecting the spirit of collective responsibility towards cleanliness.
Significant achievements were recorded in the disposal of pending matters and record management. During the campaign, the Department disposed of 576 Public Grievances and all 29 Public Grievance Appeals, 25 references from Members of Parliament, 3 Parliamentary Assurances and 2 PMO references. Further, 100 e-files were reviewed and closed, contributing to the streamlining of official records and improving administrative efficiency.
The Department also leveraged digital and social media platforms to enhance the outreach and visibility of the campaign. Through these concerted efforts, DDWS reaffirmed its commitment to institutionalising Swachhata as a sustained practice, promoting the dignity and well-being of sanitation workers, improving the working environment and strengthening administrative efficiency through the timely disposal of pending matters.
As part of the preparatory activities preceding the campaign, a Swachhata Pledge and Swachhata Quiz were organised on 30th September 2026, followed by a Shramdaan activity at Kalindi Kunj on 1st October 2026, led by Hon'ble Minister of Jal Shakti.
During the implementation phase, a felicitation ceremony titled 'Safai Mitra Samman', along with a health camp for sanitation workers, was organised on 8th October, 2026 to recognise their invaluable contribution and promote their well-being. Further, an in- house painting competition on the theme of Swachhata was organised on 15th October, 2026 to promote awareness and encourage active participation among officials and staff.
Continuing its efforts towards maintaining a clean and hygienic workplace, officials and staff of the Department participated in a cleanliness drive on 28th October 2026 at the Sanitation Park, CGO Complex. The activity involved Shramdaan, including sweeping pathways, collecting litter and clearing accumulated waste from the premises, reflecting the spirit of collective responsibility towards cleanliness.
Significant achievements were recorded in the disposal of pending matters and record management. During the campaign, the Department disposed of 576 Public Grievances and all 29 Public Grievance Appeals, 25 references from Members of Parliament, 3 Parliamentary Assurances and 2 PMO references. Further, 100 e-files were reviewed and closed, contributing to the streamlining of official records and improving administrative efficiency.
The Department also leveraged digital and social media platforms to enhance the outreach and visibility of the campaign. Through these concerted efforts, DDWS reaffirmed its commitment to institutionalising Swachhata as a sustained practice, promoting the dignity and well-being of sanitation workers, improving the working environment and strengthening administrative efficiency through the timely disposal of pending matters.
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