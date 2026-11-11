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Azerbaijani Chess Player Becomes European Champion


Date: 2026-11-11 03:01:44

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The eighth-round matches of the European Chess Championship among boys and girls aged 8 to 18 were held in the Greek city of Hersonissos on the island of Crete.

In the girls' under-18 category, Narmin Abdinova delivered an outstanding performance, defeating Polish chess player Klara Szotka in the eighth round. This marked Abdinova's eighth consecutive victory at the continental championship.

Having won all her matches, Narmin Abdinova secured the European champion title ahead of schedule, regardless of the outcome of tomorrow's ninth-round match.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan's last gold medal in the girls' U-18 category at the European Championship was won by Ulviyya Fataliyeva in Batumi in 2014.

The European Championship will conclude tomorrow.

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Trend News Agency

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