Maxim Hair Restoration Partners With Tricholab To Bring 3D Planning To Its Hair Transplant Consultations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Through the partnership, patients at select Maxim Hair Restoration clinics can now see a 3D preview of their planned hairline and graft placement before surgery, using TrichoLAB's 3D Studio and 3D Transplanner technology.

New York City, NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Hair Restoration, recently named Top US Hair Restoration Brand 2026 by the Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards along with other accolades, today announced a partnership with TrichoLAB, a European technology company trusted by more than 1,000 hair restoration clinics worldwide. Through the partnership, Maxim patients will experience a new kind of consultation built around TrichoLAB's 3D Studio and 3D Transplanner technology.







Maxim Hair Restoration uses TrichoLAB's 3D Transplanner to map each patient's hairline and graft plan during the hair transplant consultation, before surgery. (Image courtesy of TrichoLAB)

Using TrichoLAB's 3D Studio and 3D Transplanner, Maxim's specialists create a personalized 3D model of each patient's scalp and visualize the patient's aesthetic goals before any treatment decision is made. Patients can see their proposed hairline and graft plan, ask questions, and understand their options in a clear, visual way, rather than imagining the outcome from photos or verbal descriptions alone.

The partnership builds on Maxim's emphasis on comprehensive consultations, detailed scalp evaluations, and customized treatment planning. Maxim already offers trichoscopic hair analysis and diagnostic blood panels as part of its consultation process. TrichoLAB's visualization tools add a transparent, shared view of the plan that patients and clinicians can review together.

"Hair restoration is a personal decision, and patients want to know exactly what their plan looks like before they commit. TrichoLAB's technology lets us show each patient a 3D model of their own scalp and walk through their hairline design and graft strategy together. It makes every consultation more precise, more transparent, and more collaborative," said Joseph Hart, RN, Director of R&D at Maxim Hair Restoration.

"Every patient deserves to see their plan before they decide. We're proud to partner with Maxim Hair Restoration, a clinic that shares our vision of a more personal, transparent consultation experience," said Karolina Skura, Marketing Manager at TrichoLAB.

"Our mission has always been to help patients regain not only their hair, but their confidence. Bringing TrichoLAB's 3D technology and planning into our consultations means patients can see that path clearly from the very first visit," said Mac Fadra, CEO of Maxim Hair Restoration.

Beyond surgical hair transplantation, Maxim Hair Restoration provides an extensive range of regenerative and non-surgical hair restoration therapies for men and women that are formulated to mitigate hair loss, improve scalp health, and support hair regrowth. These hair loss treatments include Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), PDGF+, stem cell therapy, Scalp micropigmentation (SMP, scalp rejuvenation, exosome therapies, cellular micrografting, trichoscopic hair analysis, diagnostic blood panels, topical formulations, laser hair therapy, and clinician-guided hair longevity programs.

Patients interested in a 3D hair restoration consultation can book at maximhairrestoration.com

About the companies

About Maxim Hair Restoration

Founded more than 10 years ago in New York City, Maxim Hair Restoration is one of the leading hair transplant and non-surgical hair restoration organizations in the U.S. Its experienced physicians and clinicians provide advanced procedures, including FUE, FUT, Sapphire FUE, DHI, beard and eyebrow transplantation, and female hair restoration. They also offer regenerative hair loss treatments, scalp micropigmentation, and customized hair wellness solutions. Through personalized treatment planning, advanced surgical techniques, and patient-centered care, Maxim has helped thousands of patients achieve natural-looking hair restoration outcomes.

Maxim operates more than 15 centers in the U.S. and abroad, including New York City, Long Island and Albany (New York); Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio (Texas); Sarasota and Boca Raton (Florida); Charlotte (North Carolina); McLean (Virginia); Phoenix (Arizona); San Juan (Puerto Rico); Istanbul (Turkey); and Manila (Philippines).

Maxim is embarking upon a related diversification strategy with the recent addition of new verticals including Maxim Men's Health Optimize by Maxim and others.



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About TrichoLAB

TrichoLAB develops advanced visualization software for hair restoration clinics, helping specialists turn every consultation into a personal visual experience. Its solutions, including 3D Studio and 3D Transplanner, are used by more than 1,000 hair restoration clinics worldwide.

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Press Inquiries

Maria Sheila

media [at] maximhairrestoration.com



Maxim Hair Restoration (Corporate Headquarters)

30 E 60th St, St #1400

New York, NY 10022, USA