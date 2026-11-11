Denison Holiday Tour Of Lofts And Homes Returns Dec. 5-6, 2026

Take a look inside Denison's historic lofts and homes this holiday season. Every ticket helps fund local public art and historic preservation.

DENISON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Denison Holiday Tour of Lofts and Homes returns this winter, inviting visitors to step inside some of the community's historic structures and modern living spaces, each decorated for the holidays. The annual tradition takes place Saturday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026.The self-guided tour features restored lofts, historic structures and charming residences throughout Denison's historic and residential districts. This year, the Denison Arts Council will also open The ARTHOUSE, its newly acquired home, for the public to tour. Beyond the holiday decor, the tour offers a look at real, lived-in spaces, providing design inspiration and celebrating the revitalization of historic buildings. Downtown businesses will take part throughout the tour, welcoming visitors with holiday cheer, retail specials and festive treat stops.The event is entirely volunteer-run. Homeowners and loft owners open their doors without compensation, so the money raised stays in the community. Net proceeds from ticket sales support public art installations that enrich and beautify downtown Denison, as well as historic improvements and preservation projects throughout the city. This year, the tour is also partnering with the Red River Railroad Museum and will donate part of the proceeds to the museum's work preserving Denison's history.Event Details:.Dates: Saturday, Dec. 5 (lofts), and Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026 (homes).Time: Noon to 5 p.m. daily.Location: Downtown and residential districts, Denison, Texas.Tickets: Available online through Eventbrite or in person at Main Street Mall, 500 W. Main St., Denison. Tickets purchased online will need to be picked up, along with tour brochures, at Main Street Mall. Updates will be posted to the official Denison Holiday Tour of Lofts & Homes Facebook page, and our Facebook Event.About the Denison Holiday Tour of Lofts and HomesThe Denison Holiday Tour of Lofts and Homes is a festive community event that highlights historic preservation, architectural creativity and community connection. Organizers partner with local homeowners, businesses and artists to create a two-day holiday experience that raises funds for local nonprofit initiatives and public art projects.

Brian Hander

Denison Holiday Home & Lofts Tour

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Denison Holiday Tour of Lofts and Homes Returns Dec. 5-6, 2026 News Provided By May Media November 11, 2026, 19:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.