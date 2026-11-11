Tulsa Kids Take The Wheel: All My Sons Moving & Storage Joins Junior League Of Tulsa's Touch-A-Truck

Children and families get an up-close look at an All My Sons Moving & Storage truck during the Junior League of Tulsa's Touch-A-Truck event on Nov. 7. The company's Tulsa team welcomed young visitors to explore the truck, learn about moving equipment and

Local movers put children behind the wheel and on the ramp at free, hands-on community event

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The big truck that usually shows up on moving day made a different kind of house call on Saturday, November 7. All My Sons Moving & Storage of Tulsa joined the Junior League of Tulsa's Touch-A-Truck, giving local children the chance to climb aboard a real moving truck and meet the crew who drive it.

The free, family-friendly event ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Little Light House, next door to Junior League of Tulsa headquarters. Families explored emergency vehicles, construction equipment, service trucks and specialty vehicles up close, and met the people who build, protect and serve Tulsa.

All My Sons movers spent the morning showing children around the truck, answering questions, letting kids sit behind the wheel and showing how the ramp and dollies work.

“The ramp turned out to be the star of the show. Kids ran up and down it all morning, and more than one wanted to know how many couches fit in the back,” said Zack Turturici, Chief Marketing Officer, All My Sons Moving & Storage of Tulsa.“We also liked that the first hour was kept quiet, so every child could take a turn at their own pace. Thank you to the Junior League of Tulsa for having us.”

The morning opened with a sensory hour from 9 to 10 a.m., when participating vehicles kept lights, horns and sirens off so that children who are sensitive to noise could enjoy the event comfortably.

All My Sons was one of about 20 vehicle exhibitors. Others included the Tulsa Police Department, Tulsa Fire Department, EMSA, the Tulsa Bomb Squad, the News On 6 Storm Tracker and the Tulsa City-County Library Bookmobile, along with local construction, concrete and towing companies.

Touch-A-Truck supports the Junior League of Tulsa's mission to advance women's leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training.

About All My Sons Moving & Storage

All My Sons Moving & Storage is a family-owned moving company with four generations of experience and locations across the country. Its Tulsa office serves Tulsa, Jenks, Owasso, Broken Arrow and the surrounding area with residential and commercial moving, packing and storage. Learn more at allmysons.

About the Junior League of Tulsa

The Junior League of Tulsa is an organization of women whose mission is to advance women's leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training. Learn more at jltulsa.

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Hillary Reynolds

Polin PR

+1 954-815-1186

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Tulsa Kids Take the Wheel: All My Sons Moving & Storage Joins Junior League of Tulsa's Touch-A-Truck News Provided By Polin PR November 11, 2026, 19:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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