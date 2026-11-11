What Shoppers Should Know Before Switching To A Hybrid Vehicle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) With gas prices rising, fuel efficiency is an important consideration for car shoppers. Hybrid vehicles are an increasingly attractive solution for Americans navigating a challenging economy and those fluctuating fuel costs.

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For drivers who aren't ready to make the transition to a fully electric vehicle, hybrids provide an easy middle ground for a smart alternative to gas-powered cars. They deliver improved fuel efficiency without major lifestyle changes, evolving significantly from earlier models to offer the styling and performance drivers expect from modern vehicles while reducing time at the pump.

Consider the hybrid lineup from Kia, spanning multiple vehicle classes including the flagship, three-row Telluride, mid-size SUVs and minivans. That variety gives drivers more flexibility when choosing the best vehicle for their lifestyle.

Hybrid electric vehicles combine a gasoline engine with a self-charging electric motor to improve fuel economy. Since no plug-in is required, turbo hybrid models are a practical option for drivers looking for both maximum fuel efficiency and passing power.

“Start by considering your true budget, actual driving habits and cargo space you really need,” said James Bell, head of corporate communications and public relations at Kia America.“Shoppers should also compare a hybrid's fuel economy and purchase price with similar gas-powered models to highlight expected savings.”

Hybrid vehicles have come a long way with more options for drivers looking for the right fit. Learn what you should consider before making the switch at Kia.com.

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