Bigg Boss 20 Row: Jay Bhanushali Pulls Kids From Show Amid Mahhi Vij Controversy!

Television actor Jay Bhanushali has announced that he will no longer allow his children to watch Bigg Boss 20 following a heated controversy inside the reality show. Expressing his displeasure on social media, Bhanushali reacted strongly after contestants reportedly brought his seven-year-old daughter, Tara, and his family's personal life into ongoing arguments.

Jay Bhanushali Reacts to Daughter Tara Being Dragged Into Bigg Boss Row

The controversy reportedly followed a recent clash involving contestant Mahhi Vij and other housemates, during which personal remarks and references to Bhanushali and Vij's family were allegedly brought into discussions. Reacting to the developments, the actor maintained that while contestants' gameplay and strategies could be criticised, involving children in such disputes was unacceptable. "After witnessing everything on Bigg Boss, I have made one decision as a father: I will not let my children watch Bigg Boss anymore," he wrote. He further stressed that Tara was merely a child with no association with the show's conflicts and should not be dragged into arguments to target a contestant.

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Jay Bhanushali Says Goodbye to Bigg Boss 20

Bhanushali also explained that although he had earlier supported Vij while remaining largely away from discussions surrounding her gameplay, the latest developments had made the show deeply personal. Emphasising that his children's innocence and emotional well-being would always come first, the actor announced his complete withdrawal from the current season. Concluding his statement with "Good bye BIGG BOSS 20", he sparked widespread discussions online about the boundaries of reality television, personal attacks and the need to protect contestants' families, particularly children, from controversies inside the house.