Iran's Renewable Energy Capacity Exceeds 6,150 MW - Pezeshkian
He made the remarks during his address at the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).
According to him, despite sanctions pressure and limited access to financial resources and international technologies, Iran continues to implement measures aimed at reducing carbon emissions and developing clean energy.
Pezeshkian noted that electricity generation from clean energy sources exceeded 4.5 billion kilowatt-hours this year. This helped prevent the release of approximately 25 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
"These figures demonstrate that Iran has not abandoned its national commitments to climate protection, even under the most difficult economic conditions and amid war," the President emphasized.
He also called on international organizations to establish closer links between countries' climate commitments during peacetime and their responsibility for the environmental consequences of military operations.
In Pezeshkian's view, the international community needs to document and assess environmental damage caused by military operations, as well as develop compensation mechanisms.
Concluding his address, the President reaffirmed Iran's readiness for fair international cooperation in the field of environmental protection.
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