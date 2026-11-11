Arts A La Carte And Los Angeles LGBT Center Announces Cast For A(Nother) Wildly Inappropriate Holiday Show

A retro-styled promotional poster for "A(NOTHER) WILDLY INAPPROPRIATE HOLIDAY SHOW," taking place on December 18 at the LA LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre.

A vibrant group of performers poses with high energy and dynamic expressions during a rehearsal for the "Wildly Inappropriate Holiday Show" dance number.

Ella Gibbs, Ekatarina Bouras and Julia Mae Abrams perform for Merry Queermas: A Wildly Inappropriate Holiday Show

Back by popular demand following last year's sold-out run, the one-night-only holiday variety show returns December 18 at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre.

- Susan Lambert Hatem, Co-Artist Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arts A La Carte and the Los Angeles LGBT Center have announced the cast and creative team for A(nother) Wildly Inappropriate Holiday Show, performing for one night only on Friday, December 18, 2026, at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on sale now and selling fast for this hilarious holiday tradition at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre.

Conceived by Arts A La Carte alumni, the uncensored 85-minute performance enlivens the holiday spirit with salacious songs, terrible puns, and crude jokes. All proceeds directly benefit co-producers Arts A La Carte and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

"The arts fuel joy and challenge the status quo, especially when times are tough," said Katherine Nolan, President and Co-Artistic Director. "With community support, Arts A La Carte can produce more shows, nurture emerging writers, and bring people together through fearless storytelling. A(nother) Wildly Inappropriate Holiday Show is a celebration of that mission, and we would love to welcome audience members as true patrons of our cause of celebrating diversity, writers, and new art."

"Featuring our ultra-talented, insanely improper Arts A La Carte Players-both new faces and returning veterans-this show tops off the season with Arts A La Carte's signature style of witty, bawdy, heart-warming fun," added Co-Artistic Director Susan Lambert Hatem. "It's a joyful night to celebrate new hope and look toward the future."

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

The talented ensemble cast includes Yamile Anaya, Calvin Carothers, Pulu Carvajal, Thomas Franklin, Liv Gardner, Ella Gibbs, Danielle Heaton, Eli Leckinger, and Oliver Rotunno.

The production is directed by Matthew Alexander, with music direction by Amelia Thompson, and rehearsal stage management by Sailor Franklin. The show is produced by Susan Lambert Hatem and Katherine Nolan.

EVENT DETAILS & TICKET INFORMATION

.WHAT: A(nother) Wildly Inappropriate Holiday Show

.WHO: Co-Presented by Arts A La Carte & Los Angeles LGBT Center

.WHEN: Friday, December 18, 2026 | 7:30 PM

.WHERE: Davidson/Valentini Theatre at The Village at Ed Gould Plaza (Los Angeles LGBT Center), 1125 N. McCadden Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90038

.RUNTIME & SUITABILITY: 85 minutes (no intermission) | Recommended for ages 16+

.TICKETS: On sale now at Ovation tix

.MORE INFO: Visit the Los Angeles LGBT Center Event Page



SUPPORT NEW THEATRE: $15,000 YEAR-END FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN

Arts A La Carte relies on community support to keep ticket prices accessible, uplift underrepresented artists, and bring bold theatrical visions to stage. As the end of the year approaches, tax-deductible contributions can be made now to help us reach our $15,000 goal by December 31, 2026. Every dollar directly funds Southern California playwrights, production costs, and community partnerships. Make your year-end tax-deductible donation today at artsalacarte/donate.

ABOUT ARTS A LA CARTE

Arts A La Carte empowers Southern California playwrights to create vibrant, diverse new theater. Re-branded in 2024 to expand and modernize the 40-year-old Opera a La Carte Association, we emerged in direct response to shrinking funding and rising social division. Through readings, workshops, and full productions, we lift up underrepresented voices, challenge the status quo, and ensure art remains a powerful force for inclusion and hope. Learn more at artsalacarte.

ABOUT LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER

More than 50 years ago, Los Angeles LGBT Center made a commitment to build a world where LGBTQ+ people thrive as healthy, equal, and complete members of society. Since 1969, the Center has proudly cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBTQ+ individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond. Today, the Center's nearly 800 employees provide services for more LGBTQ+ people than any other organization in the world. lalgbtcenter.

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MEDIA CONTACT & PRESS INQUIRIESArts A La CarteKatherine D. Nolan, President & Co-Artistic DirectorEmail:...Websites: artsalacarte | lalgbtcenterVisit us on social media:Instagram/artsalacartela

Katherine D Nolan

Arts A La Carte

+1 818-314-5007

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Arts A La Carte and Los Angeles LGBT Center Announces Cast for A(nother) Wildly Inappropriate Holiday Show News Provided By Arts 134 West PR November 11, 2026, 19:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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