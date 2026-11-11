Goodguys To Wrap Up Its 43Rd Season In Scottsdale, Arizona, With The 29Th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals

Goodguys Rod & Custom will Wrap Up its 43rd Season with the 29th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, November 20-22, in Scottsdale, Arizona

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world's largest hot rodding association, will be wrapping up its 2026 event season with the 29th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, November 20 - 22 in Scottsdale, Arizona. This spectacular event packs the sprawling WestWorld of Scottsdale grounds with over 3,000 vintage cars and classic trucks for three packed days of hot rodding good times to cap off Goodguys 43rd season!This is the only event where you can see all of the Goodguys Top 12 of the Year winners presented by Surventis. Another exclusive feature to the Southwest Nationals is the excitement and live racing action on the Goodguys Autocross track. First are the“Duel in the Desert” Shootouts where the best drivers from across the country race to earn the title followed by the battle to be crowned the“2026 King of the Desert.” All of this action is complemented by a jet car exhibition and drifting showcase.The action-packed racing and Top 12 of the Year display are just part of the family fun on deck at the Southwest Nationals. Kids will be excited to check out the model car display, take part in the free model car Make N' Take presented by Auto World, or enjoy the other free games and crafts at the Family Fun Zone. There's also live entertainment, the fury of vintage exhibition dragsters during the Summit Racing Nitro Thunderfest, and a huge Cars 4-Sale Corral to score a new winter project.If you're looking for vintage parts or collectibles, the Southwest Nationals hosts the largest swap meet in the southwest! For new parts, the top manufacturers and their tech experts pack the show field and giant indoor display to share their latest products. Goodguys always brings in live entertainment plus there will also be a Goodgals Holiday Arts & Crafts Gallery and even a chance to get photos with Santa.The expansive grass polo field of WestWorld will be filled with shiny paint and the rumble of horsepower. Saturday offers special themed parking areas where professional builder Jason Hill of Hill's Hot Rods, will select his Builders Choice Top 10 favorites from the show. There will also be a special Squarebody Syndicate GM Truck Get-Together area showcasing the best trucks from the area. On Sunday afternoon, over 80 vehicles that were selected for a specialty award will parade past the stage to wrap up the weekend, and the Goodguys 2026 season.Don't miss the final Goodguys event of the year! Friday and Saturday are open to '99 and older classic cars and trucks with Meguiar's All-American Sunday welcoming all years of American made or powered vehicles. For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: /swnWHAT: Goodguys 29th Speedway Motors Southwest NationalsWHERE: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260WHEN: November 20 - 22, Friday & Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA REQUESTS

Steven Bunker

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association

+1 916-764-6150

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Don't Miss the Goodguys 29th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals - the Final Event of 2026!

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Goodguys to Wrap Up its 43rd Season in Scottsdale, Arizona, with the 29th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals News Provided By Goodguys Rod & Custom Association November 11, 2026, 19:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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