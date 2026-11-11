Brooklyn Financial Advisor Prestiq Wealth Offers 20 Online Retirement Calculators To Help New Yorkers Plan To Retire

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Free online financial planning tools help individuals explore Social Security benefits, Roth conversions, retirement income, and long-term savings decisions.

- Louis GreenBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prestiq Wealth, a Brooklyn-based financial planning and wealth management practice, is highlighting a collection of 20 online retirement and financial planning calculators designed to help individuals and families better understand important financial decisions before and during retirement.The online tools, available at PrestiqWealth/calculators, cover a range of retirement planning questions, from estimating future income and Social Security benefits to evaluating Roth IRA conversions, required minimum distributions (RMDs), life insurance needs, and retirement savings.Created as educational resources, the calculators allow users to explore financial scenarios using their own assumptions without requiring an initial consultation.Bringing Retirement Planning Resources to Brooklyn ResidentsFor many New Yorkers approaching retirement, questions about income, taxes, Social Security, and investment withdrawals can be difficult to answer individually-and even harder to coordinate.Louis Green, CFP, CFA, founder of Prestiq Wealth, believes financial education should help people understand their options before making important decisions."Retirement isn't just a savings problem. It's a coordination problem," said Louis Green. "Someone might have a substantial 401(k), but still have questions about when to take Social Security, how much they can safely withdraw, or whether converting part of an IRA to a Roth makes sense. These decisions are connected. Our goal is to give people practical tools to start asking better questions."Although Prestiq Wealth is based in Brooklyn, the educational resources are accessible to individuals nationwide.20 Financial Calculators Address Common Retirement QuestionsThe online collection includes tools designed to help users explore frequently asked financial planning questions:.Retirement Income Calculator: How much monthly income might my 401(k) or IRA provide in retirement?.Social Security Calculator: How could Social Security benefits affect my retirement income?.Roth Conversion Calculator: Should I consider converting a traditional IRA into a Roth IRA?.Required Minimum Distribution Calculator: How much might I need to withdraw from retirement accounts as I get older?.Retirement Savings Calculator: Am I saving enough to support my retirement goals?.Retirement Savings Longevity Calculator: How long might my retirement money last?.Social Security Tax Calculator: How much of my Social Security income could be taxable?.Net Worth Calculator: What is my current financial position?Additional tools address life insurance, retirement withdrawal decisions, long-term care needs, and other financial planning considerations.The calculators provide illustrative estimates based on user-entered assumptions rather than guaranteed outcomes or individualized financial advice.Why Financial Education Matters Before RetirementRetirement planning increasingly requires individuals to consider more than investment performance alone.For example, choosing when to claim Social Security can affect lifetime retirement income, while Roth conversions may influence current taxes, future withdrawals, and Medicare-related expenses. Required minimum distributions can create additional tax planning considerations later in retirement.Louis Green encourages individuals approaching retirement to consider how these decisions interact rather than evaluating each in isolation."A retirement calculator shouldn't pretend to predict your financial future," Louis Green said. "Its real value is helping you understand the trade-offs, explore different scenarios, and recognize which decisions deserve closer attention."The educational resources complement Prestiq Wealth's 5 Steps to Retirement Planning approach, which brings together investment planning, tax planning, estate planning, financial planning, and lifestyle planning.A Brooklyn-Based Resource With Nationwide ExposurePrestiq Wealth serves individuals approaching retirement, retirees, and families seeking coordinated financial guidance.Its online calculator library is part of a broader effort to make retirement planning concepts easier to understand and financial decisions easier to evaluate.Brooklyn residents and readers throughout the country can explore the full collection at:About Prestiq WealthPrestiq Wealth is a Brooklyn, New York-based financial planning and wealth management practice founded by Louis Green, CFP, CFA, CRPS. The practice focuses on helping pre-retirees and retirees coordinate retirement income, investments, tax planning, estate planning, and lifestyle goals.Louis Green is also the author of 5 Steps to Retirement Planning, a framework focused on integrating key areas of financial decision-making into a coordinated retirement strategy.Prestiq Wealth serves clients in New York City and nationwide.Website:Retirement Calculators:Media Contact: Louis GreenEmail:...Phone: (917) 590-0552Location: Brooklyn, New YorkImportant DisclosureLouis Green is an investment adviser representative with Savvy Advisors, an investment adviser registered with the SEC. Prestiq Wealth is used as a marketing name only and is not separately registered. All advisory services are offered through Savvy Advisors.

Louis Green, CFA, CFP

Prestiq Wealth

+1 917-590-0552

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Brooklyn Financial Advisor Prestiq Wealth Offers 20 Online Retirement Calculators to Help New Yorkers Plan to Retire News Provided By Prestiq Wealth November 11, 2026, 19:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology



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