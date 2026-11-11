UAE Year Of Award Honours 5 Families, Organisations For Strengthening National Fabric

The UAE Year Of Award has announced the winners of its inaugural edition, honouring five individuals, families and organisations for their contributions to strengthening family bonds across the country.

Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, presented the awards during the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi on November 9, in collaboration with the Ministry of Family.

The award was launched under the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

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Established as a national recognition platform, the UAE Year Of Award celebrates contributions that bring the values of each annual UAE Year Of theme to life. It is guided by three pillars: impact, sustainability and inspiration.

The Salem Obaid Al Dhaheri Family from Al Ain was recognised for embedding values of education, responsibility and generosity across generations, with family members contributing to diplomacy, medicine, aviation, engineering, education, scientific research, government service, environmental protection and business.

The Mohammed Yousuf Al Rais Family from Sharjah was honoured for launching 'Sawainaha', a series sharing everyday family experiences and parenting lessons with thousands of families across the UAE.

The Community Development Authority in Dubai was recognised for supporting Emirati families through the 'Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme', including the 'Dubai Weddings' initiative, which has helped more than 1,000 families reduce wedding costs and prepare for marriage.

Majid Al Futtaim Group was recognised for transforming City Centre Mirdif into a more family-friendly destination through enhanced facilities and tailored family activities.

Meera Mubarak Al Ketbi from Al Dhaid, Sharjah, was honoured for establishing 'Khayrat Al Dhaid', an initiative that helps women in her community turn traditional skills and products into sources of income to support their families.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, UAE Minister of Family, said the award“reflects the importance of recognising national contributions that translate the UAE's vision and priorities into tangible achievements and meaningful action across the community".

She added that the award“shines a light on inspiring family stories and experiences, showcasing positive examples of strong family bonds, mutual understanding, and the values that form the foundation of family stability and cohesion".

Rauda Al Falasi, Project Lead of the UAE Year Of Initiative, said:“Every year, we see individuals and organisations respond to the UAE Year Of theme and bring its values to life in their own ways. We established the UAE Year Of Award to recognise these efforts, highlight their tangible impact on the community, and encourage new initiatives and achievements that build on their success.”

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