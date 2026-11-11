Former UAE Resident Wins $1 Million After 20 Years Participating In Dubai Duty Free Draw

A former Dubai resident has bagged $1 million after participating in DUbai Duty Free's promotion regularly for 20 years.

The retired British national, who now resides in Italy, won the Millennium Millionaire Series 563 with ticket number 4908 which she purchased online on October 27.

MC Jones, a 60-year-old woman, purchased three tickets for Series 563, with her winning ticket selected using the 'Feeling Lucky' option.

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“What can I say? I'm so surprised! Thank you, Dubai Duty Free! I will encourage everyone to participate and not give up hope. Their luck will come one day, too,” she said.

Jones added she will "definitely make a very good investment" with the money she has won.

She is the eighteenth British national to win US$1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion.

Ravinder Toor, a 54-year-old Australian national based in Sydney, Australia won a Range Rover SE P360 (Santorini Black) car with ticket number 0067 in Finest Surprise Series 1968 which she purchased online on October 23.

Soon to become a Dubai resident after living in Sydney since 1995, Toor has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for the past two years.

She is a mother of three and works for a property development company in Australia.“My dream came true, so everyone should take the opportunity to become one and try their luck by purchasing a ticket in this amazing promotion,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rubil Kanjayi, a 45-year-old Indian national based in Al Ain won a BMW R 1300 R (Snapper Rocks Blue) motorbike with ticket number 0949 in Finest Surprise Series 686 which he purchased online on 5th November.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for three years, Mr. Kanjayi is a father of two and works at a discount centre in Al Ain.“Thank you Dubai Duty Free, I have no words but I'm very very happy now!” he said.

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