Dubai Police To Add Specialised Rescue Machines, Boats To Enhance Emergency Response

Dubai Police have taken another step to enhance their response to emergencies and weather-related incidents on Wednesday, November 11, by adopting the Disaster Rescue Equipment (DRE) project.

The DRE project, the force clarified, includes developing and increasing the size of its fleet of heavy rescue machines and specialised boats to raise readiness to deal with the repercussions of climate change, natural disasters and major accidents, and to reduce the speed of response to emergencies.

As part of the newly adopted project, Dubai Police rescue teams will be better equipped to deal with various emergency scenarios, especially tropical conditions, floods, torrents and collapses, and reach affected areas that are difficult to access using traditional machines.

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A fleet of heavy rescue machines with high mobility across difficult terrain and affected areas will be developed as part of the project. This includes specialised trucks with four-wheel and six-wheel drive systems equipped to handle environments that demand exceptional operational capabilities. These machines are distinguished by their ability to reach areas that traditional vehicles find difficult to access and to cross water accumulations and obstacles.

They can also be fitted with specialised equipment for lifting debris, removing obstacles and towing stuck vehicles, helping to open paths for emergency teams and speed up the rescue of trapped persons. The project also enhances the ability to transport equipment and personnel to accident sites and supports evacuation and rescue operations in affected areas.

For better response in times of flood and torrent-related incidents, the DRE project includes boats dedicated to supporting water rescue and evacuation operations and reaching people stranded in flooded areas, especially sites that land machines cannot reach.

The boats help speed up field deployment, expand the geographical coverage of rescue teams and support safe evacuation operations in exceptional weather conditions.

Facing future challenges

In comments on the news, Proactive Readiness Brigadier Instructor Pilot Ali Mohammed Faraj Al Muhairi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue, said the DRE project prepares Dubai Police to face future challenges, foremost among them the potential repercussions of climate change and the accompanying exceptional weather phenomena.

"Climate change and the severe weather it can bring, including floods and flash floods, require us to keep developing our field capabilities and investing in advanced rescue equipment that ensures rapid access to those affected and efficient, professional handling of all situations, rooted in our permanent priority of protecting lives and preserving the safety of community members."

Brigadier Khaled Al Hammadi, Deputy Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue said the project is not limited to increasing the size of the fleet but focuses on developing operational capabilities and potential.

"Providing specialised machines and boats enables them to deal with a wide range of emergency scenarios, whether in flooded areas or rugged sites affected by collapses, as well as carrying out evacuation and rescue operations, removing obstacles, and towing stuck vehicles.

"This contributes to reducing response time, raising the efficiency of field intervention, and preventing human and material losses," he added.

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