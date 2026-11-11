Sheikh Hamdan Honours Winners Of Inaugural 'Dubai-It Award'

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, honoured 13 winners of the inaugural 'Dubai-it Award', which celebrates exceptional achievements by individuals, projects, institutions and companies across various sectors.

Sheikh Hamdan said the Dubai-it Award aims to institutionalise the philosophy of action and achievement established by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, embedding it across sectors as a sustainable approach focused on swift execution, quality outcomes and measurable impact.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum established Dubai's philosophy of action and achievement, teaching us that the true value of ideas lies in turning them into reality,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“Through the Dubai-it Award, we are embedding this philosophy across our institutions, with clear standards to measure the quality and impact of achievements. Our goal is to establish an enduring ethos of excellence passed down through generations.”

“Dubai-it seeks to foster a culture of achievement across institutions and projects, turning success stories into models others can learn from and build upon. We want the ability to transform ideas into exceptional achievements to become an integral part of how Dubai operates,” he added.

Commending the winners and their teams, Sheikh Hamdan said,“Their achievements demonstrate what can be accomplished through clear vision, swift execution and excellence. We look forward to more success stories that raise the bar for ambition and strengthen Dubai's global leadership.”

The inaugural edition attracted broad participation across sectors, with 13 winners selected based on exceptional performance, speed, quality, impact, sustainability and potential for growth.

The Award recognises accomplishments delivered in record time while maintaining high standards, showcasing successful models that inspire excellence and drive improved performance.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said,“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid built Dubai's success on action, achievement and swift execution. Today, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed is institutionalising this approach, creating a culture that values results, measures impact and builds on successful initiatives. Dubai-it goes beyond recognising excellence by documenting successful initiatives and establishing models that can be replicated and scaled across sectors, reinforcing Dubai's global leadership in transforming ideas and ambitions into tangible results."

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee; Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

The list of honourees included Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, in recognition of his exceptional contribution to developing Dubai's aviation sector and establishing the emirate as a leading global aviation hub.

The honourees also included Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) for delivering high-quality infrastructure projects twice as fast as the global average. The award was received by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, in the presence of the Authority's teams.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai was also honoured for its Red Carpet project, which has transformed the passenger experience by introducing the world's fastest, simplest and most efficient travel procedures.

The award was received by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, in the presence of the project team.

Emaar Properties received the Award in the Real Estate Institutions category for establishing a global reputation for quality and speed in development, embracing Dubai's philosophy of action and achievement, and creating exceptional destinations that have strengthened the emirate's global standing.

The award was received by Mohamed Alabbar, Founder and Managing Director of Emaar.

Emirates NBD received the Dubai-it Award in the Economic Institutions category for adopting an institutional approach that drove a major banking transformation with speed and efficiency, strengthening Dubai's position as a regional and global financial hub.

The award was received by Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group, alongside the bank's team.

Sheikh Hamdan also honoured Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), with the Dubai-it Award in the Project Managers category for leading projects that have developed multiple trade sectors, leveraged Dubai's strategic location to build integrated trade and business ecosystems, and delivered exceptional results in record time.

In the business sector, Fix Dessert Chocolatier received the Award in the Projects category for transforming a home-based venture in Dubai into a global business that reshaped the chocolate industry and established a new international category known as 'Dubai Chocolate'.

The award was received by its founders Sarah Hamouda and Yezen Alani.

'SWS Board Technology' received the Award in the Economic Projects category for developing one of the world's largest manufacturing operations for snow and water sports boards, transforming its expertise in composite materials into an advanced industrial operation serving global markets from Dubai.

The award was received by project founder Reinier Nohra and his team.

The list of winners also included Ziina, which received the Award in the Business Companies category for developing a Dubai-based financial platform offering entrepreneurs fast, simple payment solutions.

In record time, Ziina evolved from a peer-to-peer money transfer app into an integrated financial platform. The award was received by founders and siblings Faisal, Sarah and Talal Toukan.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT Group, received the Award in the Real Estate Projects category for placing architecture at the heart of property development, transforming exceptional designs into iconic landmarks that have enriched Dubai's skyline and enhanced the value of its real estate developments.

The 'Ounass' project received the Award in the Services category for creating a seamless luxury online shopping experience from Dubai, redefining fast delivery in the sector by delivering products to customers in under two hours.

The award was received by Khalid Al Tayer, who spearheaded the project.

Charlie Wright, founder of Humantra, received the Award in the Entrepreneurs category for building a Dubai-based brand that has become a global leader in electrolyte supplements, offering products that combine effectiveness and great taste, becoming part of customers' daily routines.

In the Hospitality category, Chef Izu Ani received the Award for developing leading restaurant and hospitality brands that originated in Dubai and achieved international success in record time.

Sheikh Hamdan announces Dubai-it award winners in 6 categories Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed announced as Dubai-it winner for transforming aviation sector