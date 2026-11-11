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Two Winners Take Home Dh100,000 Each In UAE Lottery Lucky Day Draw


Date: 2026-11-11 02:28:43

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize
    By: Meher Dhanjal

    The UAE Lottery announced the results of its Lucky Day draw number 261111 as players took part in the game's twice-weekly schedule.

    Here are today's Lucky Day numbers and the Lucky Month number:

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    Days: 20, 2, 13, 10, 28 and 1

    Lucky Month: 7

    No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize.

    Two people took home Dh100,000 after they managed to match five numbers.

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    Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

    Their winning IDs were:

    BT4352203

    AM1176532

    DT9685705

    Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format .

    ALSO READ
      UAE Lottery announces Lucky Day Draw results; three winners get Dh50,000 each UAE Lottery: 3 winners get Dh50,000 each in Lucky Day draw

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Khaleej Times

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