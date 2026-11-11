Two Winners Take Home Dh100,000 Each In UAE Lottery Lucky Day Draw

The UAE Lottery announced the results of its Lucky Day draw number 261111 as players took part in the game's twice-weekly schedule.

Here are today's Lucky Day numbers and the Lucky Month number:

Days: 20, 2, 13, 10, 28 and 1

Lucky Month: 7

No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize.

Two people took home Dh100,000 after they managed to match five numbers.

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Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

Their winning IDs were:

BT4352203

AM1176532

DT9685705

Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format .

UAE Lottery announces Lucky Day Draw results; three winners get Dh50,000 each UAE Lottery: 3 winners get Dh50,000 each in Lucky Day draw