Burjeel Plans Academy To Train Medics For Emergencies In Industrial, Complex Zones

Burjeel Holdings is planning to establish an Industrial Training Academy to train healthcare workers who respond to emergencies in the industrial sector and complex areas, drawing on the group's experience in military healthcare and the operation of major hospitals in the UAE.

The proposed facility will focus on bringing the rigorous training standards associated with military medicine to healthcare professionals supporting industrial operations, with an emphasis on emergency preparedness and response.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil said the initiative would include training in integrated search-and-rescue operations and extractions, with the aim of bringing military personnel from different countries to the UAE for training.

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“We are also setting up a military training academy in UAE. We are collaborating, integrated search and rescue, all the kind of extractions,” he said during a discussion at the 46th World Congress of Military Medicine in Abu Dhabi.

During the discussion, Vayalil referred to the project as a“military training academy” and said it could be a place where“different militaries” come to train. Burjeel later clarified that the initiative is an Industrial Training Academy intended to train healthcare workers who respond to emergencies in industrial environments, rather than military personnel.

Vayalil did not disclose who would operate the academy, when it would open, where it would be located or which countries would participate. The company is expected to provide further details in an official announcement.

His comments point to a training facility intended to bring together military personnel from different countries, with search-and-rescue operations and extraction capabilities among the areas identified so far. He did not specify whether the curriculum would include combat medicine, battlefield surgery or other specialist military medical training.

The announcement comes as the UAE hosts the 46th World Congress of Military Medicine, bringing together military medical leaders, healthcare professionals and researchers to discuss operational medicine, battlefield injuries, disaster response and medical logistics.

Vayalil also spoke about the need for closer cooperation between military institutions and private healthcare providers, arguing that partnerships should extend beyond service contracts to include training, operational expertise and preparedness for emergencies.

He said experience gained through humanitarian operations had helped strengthen logistics and training, and called on private healthcare providers to contribute more actively to wider readiness efforts.

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