UAE Corporate Tax Revenue Jumps 33.9% To Dh46.52 Billion In 2025

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's Federal Tax Authority (FTA) on Wednesday said that Corporate Tax revenues for tax periods ending in the 2025 financial year reached about Dh46.52 billion, up 33.9 per cent from about Dh34.75 billion for 2024.

Total Corporate Tax revenues collected from the introduction of the levy to the end of 2025 stand at about Dh81.27 billion.

Recommended For You

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

VAT revenue distributed to the federal and emirate governments for the period from January to August 2026 amounted to about Dh28.27 billion, the FTA said. Excise Tax revenue over the same eight months was about Dh1.4 billion.

The authority also reported a notable increase in the timely filing of Corporate Tax returns, which reached 91 per cent in 2026, up from 87 per cent in 2025. The on-time payment rate for Corporate Tax stood at 97 per cent.

For VAT, timely filing rose to 83 per cent in 2026 from 81 per cent in 2025, while on-time payment increased to 98 per cent.

The Excise Tax return filing rate reached 92 per cent in 2026, compared with 91 per cent in 2025. On-time payment for Excise Tax was 98 per cent.

The UAE introduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on January 1, 2018, at a standard rate of 5 per cent, marking the country's first broad-based consumption tax.

Five years later, the country introduced federal corporate tax, which came into effect for financial years starting on or after June 1, 2023. The corporate tax rate is 9 per cent on taxable profits exceeding Dh375,000, while taxable profits up to that threshold are subject to a 0 per cent rate.

The FTA said the figures reflect improved compliance with the timely filing of tax returns.

“The growth in collected tax revenues, including the significant increase in Corporate Tax revenues, reflects the efficiency of the FTA's operations and its ongoing efforts to develop its procedures and services,” said Abdulaziz Al Mulla, director general of the FTA.

Al Mulla said compliance and engagement with tax legislation and procedures had also improved significantly, supported by greater awareness and a stronger tax culture.