Centurions De Silva, Mendis Foil Pakistan As Sri Lanka Dig In

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis showed great staying power as both posted centuries to lift Sri Lanka to 404-4 on day three of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

De Silva was unbeaten on a polished 167 while Mendis was 117 not out as the pair frustrated Pakistan in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 249, bringing Sri Lanka within 30 runs of the home team's total of 434-9 declared.

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Mendis became the first Sri Lankan to score a century in his maiden Test as captain, after taking the reins from De Silva before this series.

Their stand is a record for Sri Lanka against Pakistan, improving upon the 207 by Thilan Samaraweera and Tillakaratne Dilshan in Lahore in 2009.

De Silva, lucky to be dropped on 38 by Saud Shakeel off pacer Razaullah, took full advantage of the reprieve and has so far struck 20 boundaries in his 241-ball knock.

Mendis was more aggressive with four sixes and 10 boundaries as Sri Lanka added 290 in the day, before bad light ended play 15 minutes early.

Kamindu Mendis believes his team can get a good lead.

"We are in a good position," said Kamindu. "The first session tomorrow will be crucial, so if these two set batters can continue and give us a good lead, then we can go to the next step."

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas praised De Silva and Mendis.

"We put up a lot of effort but credit to the Sri Lankan pair on batting so confidently," said Abbas. "We need to get them out quickly for a fightback."

De Silva cracked a boundary off spinner Arafat Minhas to complete his 14th Test hundred, fourth against Pakistan and second at the venue.

Mendis brought up his 11th century with a ramp boundary off Razaullah.

After a day of toil for Pakistan's bowlers, Abbas has figures of 2-64 while debutant Saqib Khan is 2-105.

Sri Lanka lost just one wicket in the first session of the day's play as De Silva and Kamindu put on a 90 for the fourth wicket, ensuring Sri Lanka built up from an overnight total of 114-3.

Kamindu completed his eighth Test fifty before edging Abbas to wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori to leave Sri Lanka 155-4.

Kamindu's 58 came off 131 balls, peppered with eight fours.

The second Test is also in Rawalpindi starting November 17, having been shifted from Lahore due to poor weather.

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