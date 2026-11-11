T10: Rutherford, Waseem Shine As Royal Desert Champions Beat UAE Bulls
Chasing 124, the Champions reached home with five balls to spare as the UAE's Muhammad Waseem made 35 not out off 18 balls.Recommended For You
Earlier, the Bulls made 123/7 with Khawaja Nafay (27) and Kieron Pollard (23) the main contributors.
Brief scores
Royal Desert Champions beat UAE Bulls by 6 wickets
UAE Bulls 123/7 in 10 overs (Khawaja Nafay 27, Kieron Pollard 23, Andre Fletcher 17; Gulbadin Naib 1/11, Maheesh Theekshana 1/14, Keemo Paul 1/22)
Royal Desert Champions 124/4 in 9.1 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 40, Muhammad Waseem 35*, Phil Salt 22; Shadab Khan 3/15, Nuwan Thushara 1/27)ALSO READ
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