T10: Rutherford, Waseem Shine As Royal Desert Champions Beat UAE Bulls

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sherfane Rutherford smashed 40 off 13 balls as the Royal Desert Champions chased down 124 to beat the UAE Bulls by six wickets on Wednesday at the ongoing 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Chasing 124, the Champions reached home with five balls to spare as the UAE's Muhammad Waseem made 35 not out off 18 balls.

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Earlier, the Bulls made 123/7 with Khawaja Nafay (27) and Kieron Pollard (23) the main contributors.

Brief scores

Royal Desert Champions beat UAE Bulls by 6 wickets

UAE Bulls 123/7 in 10 overs (Khawaja Nafay 27, Kieron Pollard 23, Andre Fletcher 17; Gulbadin Naib 1/11, Maheesh Theekshana 1/14, Keemo Paul 1/22)

Royal Desert Champions 124/4 in 9.1 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 40, Muhammad Waseem 35*, Phil Salt 22; Shadab Khan 3/15, Nuwan Thushara 1/27)

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