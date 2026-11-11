T10: Holder's All-Round Show Powers Yas Lions To 29-Run Win Over Arabian Aces
Chasing 133, the Aces were restricted to103/7 as Holder claimed three wickets for just 11 runs.Recommended For You
Earlier, the Lions made 132/5 in 10 overs with Dasun Shanaka making an unbeaten 38, Tom Moores scoring 35 and Holder contributing 21.
Brief scores
Yas Lions beat Arabian Aces by 29 runs
Yas Lions 132/5 in 10 overs (Dasun Shanaka 38*, Tom Moores 35, Jason Holder 21; Richard Gleeson 2/17, Andre Russell 1/19, Alzarri Joseph 1/28)
Arabian Aces 103/7 in 10 overs (Andre Russell 29, Alishan Sharafu 22, Moeen Ali 15; Jason Holder 3/11, David Willey 2/20, Akeal Hosein 1/14).ALSO READ
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