Man United 'Reach Verbal Agreement' With Pochettino To Replace Carrick

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Manchester United have reportedly reached a "verbal agreement in principle" with Mauricio Pochettino to replace Michael Carrick as their manager in a bid to revive the fortunes of the struggling English giants.

Carrick's position at Old Trafford has been the subject of intense speculation following United's worst start to a season in 40 years, leaving them languishing in the Premier League relegation zone after an eight-match winless run.

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He remains in post but it is believed Carrick's future will be decided at a meeting attended by influential shareholder Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox in Monaco.

Berrada and Wilcox are reportedly leaning towards dismissing Carrick.

United States head coach Pochettino has extensive experience of the Premier League following spells in charge of Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.

It was only three months ago, however, that Pochettino signed a contract extension to remain with the United States through to the 2030 World Cup.

US Soccer would be due compensation should he move to Manchester, with the 54-year-old understood to have a $10 million (£7.5 million) release clause.

But Sky Sports reported on Wednesday that United have "reached a verbal agreement in principle" with Pochettino, linked with a move to Old Trafford on several previous occasions, to become their new head coach.

Turbulent reign

Carrick was seen arriving at United's Carrington training ground on Wednesday but it appears to be only a matter of time before his turbulent reign comes to an end.

The 45-year-old had been granted a stay of execution after he was widely expected to be axed in late October following a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth.

But United were beaten 2-0 at Chelsea, then scrambled a last-gasp 3-2 win against Roma in the Champions League after falling two goals down.

It appeared former United and England midfielder Carrick would be on the way out when his team twice trailed Aston Villa by two goals on Sunday.

When United scored twice in stoppage-time to rescue an improbable 4-4 draw, it was interpreted as a positive sign for Carrick as the players were still fighting for him.

But a change now appears likely, with former Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, ex-Chelsea chief Antonio Conte and former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann also linked with the United job.

United have the rest of the two-week international break to resolve their managerial situation before returning to action at bitter rivals Liverpool on November 22.

Carrick has presided over United's slide to 18th place -- their lowest position 10 games into a top-flight season since 1986/87 when they were 20th.

He was hired on a permanent basis in the close-season after leading United to a third-place finish in the Premier League during his spell as interim boss.

Carrick had won plaudits for steadying the ship after Ruben Amorim's volatile reign ended in the sack in January.

But, hampered by the club's underwhelming recruitment in the transfer window, Carrick's team have endured a steep decline this term.

United, who have not won the title since Alex Ferguson's final season as boss in 2012/13, only signed midfielders Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos in the summer transfer window despite the glaring need for new forwards.

Carrick has struggled to maintain discipline among his squad, dropping captain Bruno Fernandes after he criticised his manager's tactics during a 4-1 thrashing at Champions League debutants Como.

He also axed Lisandro Martinez after the United defender criticised the club's hierarchy for their lack of top-quality signings.

United fans have remained largely supportive of Carrick, focusing their anger on majority owners the Glazer family, Ratcliffe and the under-achieving players.

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