Chinese Premier, President Trump To Attend ASEAN Summit In Manila

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit Manila to attend the ASEAN summit this week, Beijing's foreign ministry said Wednesday, joining world leaders including US President Donald Trump.

China and the Philippines have long been at loggerheads over competing claims in the South China Sea, and have taken diplomatic swipes at each other in the run-up to the summit.

Recommended For You

Beijing accused Manila in October of "erecting multiple obstacles" to its attendance at an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in the Philippines that month, a claim rejected by the Southeast Asian country's defence chief.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi also urged the Philippines to rein in politicians who had repeatedly "smeared" Beijing and crossed its "red lines".

Beijing's foreign ministry announced on Wednesday that Li will participate in an upcoming ASEAN summit in Manila on Sunday and Monday.

"Through this meeting, China looks forward to strengthening solidarity and mutual trust with ASEAN member states," ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters at a regular briefing.

"We aim to deepen collaboration in areas such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy, energy security, connectivity, and poverty reduction and development," Guo added.

Trump, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney are among world leaders confirmed to fly to Manila for the November 15-18 ASEAN summit and related meetings.

Besides China, ASEAN's other so-called East Asian dialogue partners -- Japan and South Korea -- will also be represented.

US Pres Trump to visit Philippines in November for ASEAN Summit Filipino activists to welcome US President Trump next month with massive protests China claims Philippine politician 'obstructed' its participation at Asean defence meeting

ALSO READ