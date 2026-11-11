2 Indian CRPF Personnel Injured In Terror Attack In Kashmir's Kulgam District

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Two personnel of India 's central police force were injured in a reported terror attack in Indian-administered Kashmir on Wednesday.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel of the 46th Battalion sustained bullet wounds after they were attacked by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants at Nowpora Akhran in Kashmir's Kulgam district.

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One sustained a bullet injury in the leg, another in the arm. "Two CRPF personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a checkpoint in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir this afternoon," the CRPF said in a statement.

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The incident took place at around 2.15pm (India time) when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment, the statement said.

The area was cordoned off, and a search operation was launched to track down the attackers.

Jammu and Kashmir, a disputed Himalayan territory, is ruled in parts by India and Pakistan, but both countries have claimed the entire region since British colonial rule ended in the subcontinent in 1947.

The Kashmir Valley has been in the grip of a decades-long armed rebellion against New Delhi's rule that has left tens of thousands of people dead. An estimated 500,000 soldiers are permanently deployed in the territory, although armed militancy has witnessed a sharp decline in recent years.

At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in 2019 after an explosive-laden car driven by a suicide bomber rammed into their bus in Kashmir's Pulwama district.

New Delhi blamed Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad for the attack and carried out an air strike on its training camp in Balakot, bringing the two nuclear-armed rivals to the brink of war.

The region has remained under heightened security since 26 men, the majority of them tourists, including visitors from the United Arab Emirates, were killed in one of the deadliest attacks in the region last year. A group of armed militants emerged from the forests and opened fire on crowds of visitors with automatic weapons, killing them.

One police personnel was killed in July after being shot dead by a suspected militant at point-blank range near Lal Chowk in Anantnag town in south Kashmir.

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