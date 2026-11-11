Published: Wed 11 Nov 2026, 5:03 PM

The modern consumer market of the UAE is undergoing a large-scale transformation, centred on a shift towards conscious consumption, eco-ethics and proven product efficacy. Amid an enormous assortment of products, the key selection criterion becomes not just the brand, but confirmed production transparency and a guarantee of high quality.

To provide consumers with a clear navigation tool and confirm the authenticity of exported goods, Russia created the national programme "Made in Russia." The voluntary certification system was developed specifically to confirm the highest level of Russian products and serves as an important mechanism for promoting Russian products on the international stage. The comprehensive assessment is carried out according to five key criteria: quality, reliability, uniqueness, environmental friendliness and organic origin.

For international audiences, the "Made in Russia" certificate serves as official proof that a product is genuinely manufactured in Russia and complies with both national and international standards. In the crowded retail landscape of the UAE, this certification helps consumers confidently distinguish authentic Russian goods from foreign alternatives and counterfeits. How Russian FMCG brands are conquering the UAE market

The expansion of the "Made in Russia" programme has already demonstrated impressive international results. FMCG carrying the certification are steadily growing their presence on the shelves of leading retail chains across the UAE and the wider Middle East.

Two sectors are seeing the most dynamic growth in the region - food and beverages, and beauty, where ingredient purity and technological reliability are paramount.

The food sector is already well-established in the UAE's largest retail chains, earning strong recognition from the region's discerning consumers through uncompromised quality and clean ingredients. Certified "Made in Russia" brands active in the UAE include FrutoNanny (all-natural baby food), Mistral (premium grains and pulses), Uvelka (whole grains and cereals), and Miratorg (meat products with end-to-end quality control). These companies prove that the Russian FMCG sector competes at the highest level, delivering modern, healthy, and high-quality products.

The advanced skincare segment shows equally impressive momentum across the Gulf. Local consumers have come to appreciate the scientific rigor, clinically proven results, and advanced technology behind Russian skincare. Products from beauty brands such as Librederm, Geltek, and ResedaOdor have all earned the "Made in Russia" mark. Their success highlights the Russian beauty industry's ability to offer the global market products that combine deep scientific research with exceptional quality standards.

Yet the programme's potential extends far beyond traditional FMCG categories. True innovation emerges where food production standards merge with advanced skincare, combining the strengths of both fields.

A striking example of this synergy between food production and high-end skincare is RCH Cosmetics, a brand crafting face and body care products powered by black caviar. Their core philosophy bridges natural resources, fundamental science, and environmental responsibility.

Russian Caviar House Group, as a sturgeon farm, has spent over 20 years producing black caviar. And RCH Cosmetics uses its experience. Sturgeon are ancient fish - contemporaries of the dinosaurs - capable of living up to 100 years thanks to exceptionally strong immunity and vitality. Every single grain of caviar holds a concentrated complex of precious nutrients designed by nature to sustain life. The company raises its own sturgeon using a humane "no-kill" extraction method that keeps the fish alive and healthy. Each sturgeon is individually tagged with a microchip to monitor its wellness, ensuring the highest standards of raw ingredient quality.

Developing skincare from black caviar remains a rare feat in the global beauty industry. Only a handful of brands worldwide produce caviar-infused formulas due to the high cost of raw materials and the complex chemistry required to process them.

Through years of collaboration with leading Russian scientists and specialists, RCH Cosmetics successfully isolated the caviar's most potent active components while preserving their full biochemical vitality. In doing so, a luxury food delicacy revered for centuries has become the foundation of advanced skincare - delivering deep anti-aging, hydrating, and regenerative benefits to the skin.

RCH Cosmetics skincare earned the "Made in Russia" certification, confirming its authentic origin and high-quality standards. Holding this certificate highlights the products' unique status in international markets, where consumers value science-backed beauty solutions with an honest and transparent story.

Today, the national brand "Made in Russia" is completely reshaping how consumers in the UAE view Russian products. The programme brings together the best of the best: from clean food and proven skincare to rare innovations like premium caviar-based care that seamlessly merges food technology with beauty innovation.

For consumers who value exclusivity and safety, "Made in Russia" has become a mark of conscious choice. It helps instantly identify genuine products on the shelf, offering peace of mind that behind every jar and package stand strict standards, advanced laboratories, and clean ingredients.