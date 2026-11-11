Next Generation Medicine 2026 Closes In Dubai, Setting Out A Blueprint For The Clinic Of 2030

Published: Wed 11 Nov 2026, 5:17 PM

The Next-Gen Medicine & Longevity Congress 2026 concluded on November 10 at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai. From November 7 to 10, clinicians, scientists, regulators and investors examined how regenerative and longevity medicine can move from evidence to everyday practice.

Powered by AEON Clinic and chaired by Dr Jaffer Khan , founder and executive chairman of AEON Clinic, the congress ran under the theme "From Evidence to Adoption – Building the Clinic of 2030 Today". Accredited by the Dubai Health Authority, ABRM, ASRM and the Geneva College of Longevity Science, it welcomed more than 450 participants.

Prof Shahrukh Hashmi of the Department of Health opened with emerging regulatory frameworks for regenerative therapies. Futurist Philippe Gerwill's keynote explored AI-driven digital twins for personalised care. Parallel tracks covered AI in clinical decisions and regenerative ophthalmology, with Prof Sajjad Ahmad of Moorfields Eye Hospital and Dr Roly Megaw of the University of Edinburgh. An investor and innovator forum closed the day.

Sessions examined NAD+ and mitochondrial therapies, GLP-1 medicines beyond weight loss, the longevity microbiome and genomic data in longevity care. Afternoon tracks addressed cellular senescence, targeted biologics and advanced IV protocols, followed by case grand rounds.

Experts discussed orthobiologics, stem cells in chronic pain and tendon regeneration. Prof Alexander Sack of Maastricht University spoke on regenerating the mind through cellular, peptide and neuromodulation strategies. Masterclasses included a live rTMS demonstration, and a plenary panel asked what is real, what is next and what is regulated in exosomes and stem cells.

Sheikha Dr Alia Al Qassimi delivered the women's longevity keynote. Tracks covered fertility, men's health, skin longevity, hair regeneration and scar revision. A session on the longevity economy explored the UAE as a global medical tourism hub, before Dr Jaffer Khan moderated the closing panel on the clinics of 2030.

Dr Jaffer Khan, Congress chairman, said:“ Next Generation Medicine showed that regenerative and healthy longevity medicine is no longer a promise for the future. It is a discipline being built today, on clear standards and real evidence. Dubai is the natural home for this conversation.”

The next edition of Next Generation Medicine will be announced shortly. For more information, visit: next-generationmedicine .