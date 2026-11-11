Jobe Cerny, Voice Of Pillsbury Doughboy, Passes Away At 78

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) JoBe Cerny, the voice behind the giggling Pillsbury Doughboy character in recent years, dieds on October 30 at the age of 78.

Born and raised in Cicero, Illinois in the US, Cerny earned a bachelor's degree in speech and drama from Valparaiso University and a master's degree in theatre from Northwestern University.

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He used the skills he learned to cultivate the voice behind ubiquitous advertisements such as Pillsbury Doughboy and the Silent Demonstrator for Cheer Detergent, Variety reported.

In 2014, Cerny took over the voice role of the Pillsbury Doughboy from Paul Frees and later Jeff Bergman. The character is currently voiced by Rich Orlow.

His decades-long career included scores of roles in commercials, movies, television and theater. Of his career, Cerny once said,“I'm lucky, I get to be somebody different every day and in the end, I'm glad I stuck with my irresponsible decision to have fun. It allows me to live happily ever after... every day.”

Cerny also had small roles in films including Road to Perdition, Legally Blonde 2, My Best Friend's Wedding and Somewhere in Time.

Cerny began his acting career after joining The Second City's Mainstage and National Touring Company in the 1970s. He also ran Cerny/American Creative Recording Studio in Chicago's River North neighbourhood for more than three decades, producing thousands of projects, including commercials, audiobooks and feature films, according to Variety.

Cerny is survived by his wife of 56 years, Eileen Cerny; two sons, Tim (Andrea) Cerny and Patrick (Lily) Cerny; and grandchildren, Archer and Cleo.

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