Karan Johar Defends Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda After Trolling: 'Who Are You?'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) When Rashmika Mandanna told Vijay Deverakonda,“Let's get married,” he told her she would have to ask him 100 times. The couple shared the story on Koffee With Karan in October and it soon became a talking point among viewers who questioned what the exchange said about their marriage. Now, host Karan Johar has a question of his own for those telling the couple what to do.“Who are you?”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Johar said viewers were entitled to an opinion about what they saw on the show. He took issue with the advice that followed, as well as the comments directed at the actors' families.

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“Everyone's entitled to an opinion. But when you start telling them what to do in that relationship, I have a very big problem,” he said.“Who are you? Are you a counsellor? Are you a lawyer? Are you a member of their family?”

“You can have an opinion on any celebrity but don't demean their families,” he added.“Their families weren't on that couch.”

Why did the episode draw criticism?

During the episode, Rashmika recalled being the first to bring up marriage and said she continued to raise it over the following year. Some viewers took the story as a sign that she was more invested in the relationship. Others questioned why Vijay had chosen to share the anecdote on television. His account of her engagement ring and the way he spoke to her on the show also drew criticism.

Rashmika addressed the reaction on Instagram, saying the conversation had been taken out of context. She said she already knew she wanted to marry him, while he needed more time to think through the commitment and what building a life together would involve.

“I am the happiest I have ever been,” she wrote, recalling how Vijay had supported her through difficult periods. Vijay also responded, describing Rashmika as his best friend and wife.“For all those concerned, we are both gloriously happy. I am blessed,” he wrote.

The couple's team also approached cybercrime authorities in Hyderabad over alleged online harassment and fabricated content.

Johar recalls the backlash against Deepika and Ranveer

Johar drew a parallel with the reaction to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's appearance on the eighth season of the show, calling the backlash“downright regressive”.

“[Ranveer and Deepika] are beautifully in love. Such good actors in love with each other. They were just being honest about their lives,” he said.“Since when should honesty be judged? You should be appreciative of someone's honesty.”

Rashmika and Vijay, who starred together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, tied the knot in Udaipur on February 26 this year.

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