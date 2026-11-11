Kris Jenner Celebrates Corey Gamble's 46Th Birthday With Heartfelt Tribute

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Kris Jenner has shared a birthday tribute to her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, who turned 46 on November 10.

The 71-year-old reality star marked the occasion with an Instagram post featuring several photos of the couple together over the years, including moments from their travels and public appearances.

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"Happy birthday to my love," Kris wrote. "I feel so lucky to do life with you."

She went on to thank Corey for his support and the happiness he brings to her family.

"Thank you for all you do for me and for all of us, every single day," she continued.

Kris also thanked him for always being there for the family, bringing laughter into their lives and making ordinary moments feel special.

She ended the message with a simple declaration of love, writing, "I love you babe!"

Her tribute comes just five days after Corey celebrated Kris' 71st birthday on November 5 with a message of his own.

In his Instagram post, Corey praised her role as a mother and grandmother.

"You're the greatest mother, Lovey & Honey to all your kids and im blessed to have you in my life lil wife," he wrote.

Kris responded to his message in the comments, writing, "I love you."

The couple have been together for more than a decade, having first met in 2014 at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday celebration in Ibiza.

They made their relationship public on Instagram in April 2015 before attending the Met Gala together in 2016.

Corey has since become a familiar face on the family's reality television series, The Kardashians, appearing alongside Kris and her children.

Despite ongoing speculation about their relationship and marriage plans, the couple have continued to share glimpses of their life together through social media and public appearances.

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