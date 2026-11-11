Look: Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran Are Married In Greece

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Indian film composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran, the executive director of Sun TV Network and chief executive of the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, got married in Greece on November 11, a day after their engagement.

The music composer, best known for his work in blockbusters such as Jailer and Jailer 2, Petta and Jawan, tweeted a photograph of the couple on Wednesday.

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"My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11," he captioned the photograph.

Sun Pictures, the film production company owned by Kavya's father-the media baron Kalanithi Maran-too put out pictures of the wedding on social media.

The marriage was largely a private affair with only close friends and relatives attending.

High-profile guests

Earlier this week, a slew of leading Indian politicians and film stars, including former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and superstar Rajinikanth and his family, headed to Greece. Videos of the personalities at Chennai airport made the rounds on social media.

The guests headed to Greece via Dubai.

The news website NDTV reported that 'Arusuvai' Natarajan is the caterer for the wedding, feeding its guests. His catering service is known for serving high-profile celebrity weddings and events.

A reception has been organised in Chennai on November 21, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy and several film personalities have been invited.

Reddy shared on social media photos and videos of Kavya's parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, meeting him at his Hyderabad residence and inviting him to the reception.

Anirudh is Rajinikanth's nephew, and has served as music composer on several of the superstar's productions, including Petta, Darbar, Jailer, Vettaiyan and Jailer 2.

A guarded secret

News of the marriage, however, remained a closely-guarded secret, with neither Anirudh nor Kavya publicly confirming their relationship, engagement or plans to get married.

Speculation gained ground following comments from veteran actor and musician YG Mahendran, Anirudh's uncle, who recently spoke about the composer's marriage during an interview with actress Kutty Padmini on her YouTube channel KPTV.

Mahendran said he had been told that Anirudh was preparing for a major wedding, although he did not reveal a wedding date or venue.

“That boy is a very soft person. I hope something is stopping him, not someone. I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding,” Mahendran said.

“Based on what I've been told, it's a sure thing. They are getting married.”

Similar rumours circulated in June 2025 after online speculation claimed Anirudh and Kavya had been dating and were considering marriage.

Anirudh addressed the speculation at the time, asking fans to stop spreading marriage rumours.

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