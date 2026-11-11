Gauri Khan Calls Dubai Penthouse Project 'So Personal' At Shahrukhz Residences Launch

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) With her family cheering her on from the audience, Gauri Khan took the stage at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on November 11 to talk about the penthouses she designed for Shahrukhz Residences, Danube's new waterfront tower named after Shah Rukh Khan.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who's hosting the launch, introduced Gauri alongside Adel Sajan. Having seen the project on the arena's giant screen, Johar called the unveiling her“big cinema moment” before asking what it felt like to see it all come together.

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“It's so personal. It really is,” Gauri said.“We put so much of our heart and soul in it together.”

She spoke about what it meant for her India-based team to see its work showcased on a global stage in Dubai.“I think that's what is also making it unique and different for us as a team in India,” she said.

Johar, who has known Gauri for years, pointed out her mother and other family members in the audience. He said she usually prefers to stay behind the scenes, describing her as“the strong pillar standing right next to me”.

'She has been involved in every single Zoom meeting'

Adel said the idea to bring Gauri on board came from his father, Rizwan Sajan. He recalled wondering how the collaboration would work given the project's tight design timeline.

“It has been an absolute, absolute breeze,” he said of working with Gauri.“She has been involved in every single Zoom meeting.”

Her involvement, he said, extended from selecting materials to deciding how the corners of the penthouses should look.“Every single thing that you're going to be seeing in the penthouse over here is her vision, her dream,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan set to take the stage later tonight

Shah Rukh is expected to make his appearance later in the evening. The launch programme also includes live performances, an awards ceremony and what organisers billed as a“cinematic unveiling” of the development.

Ahead of the event, Adel shared a glimpse of rehearsals on Instagram, saying he expected 10,000 people at Coca-Cola Arena.

“If this is what rehearsals with Karan Johar look like, imagine what's coming tonight!” he wrote.

In the comments, one Instagram user wrote,“11.11 is going to be spectacular”, while another shared a photo of the stage from inside the arena.

What is Shahrukhz Residences?

The 60-storey tower is planned for Dubai Maritime City, with fully furnished apartments overlooking the sea and the Dubai skyline. Prices start at Dh1.65 million, with completion scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2029.

Danube has announced more than 40 planned amenities, including a rooftop King's Club, access to a private yacht and a Longevity Lounge. Buyers will pay 30 per cent during construction and the remaining 70 per cent at handover.

The waterfront development follows Shahrukhz by Danube, the 55-storey commercial tower on Sheikh Zayed Road that Shah Rukh helped launch in December 2025. When the residential project was announced in October, the actor said the idea was to give fans a chance to experience a lifestyle similar to his own.

“Having Gauri by my side in this project makes it even more special,” he said at the time.

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