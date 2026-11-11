UAE Eases Ebola-Related Entry Measures For Ugandans

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The United Arab Emirates announced easing of precautionary measures introduced in June 2026 in response to developments related to the Ebola virus.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), announced this on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

Ugandan nationals will be issued new visas, allowing them to enter the UAE provided that at least 21 days have passed since their departure from Uganda, the ministry said.

It also stated that Ugandan students who were enrolled in educational institutions in the UAE before June 2026 will be permitted to enter the country, along with their family members, in accordance with approved health procedures.

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The other categories who will be permitted entry in accordance with approved procedures include the administrative staff at the Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in the UAE who hold ordinary passports, as well as their family members; and holders of diplomatic and special passports issued by the Government of the Republic of Uganda

The Ministry added that humanitarian and medical cases will be assessed individually, in accordance with approved regulations and in coordination with the relevant authorities.

"Individuals travelling to the UAE for medical treatment will be required to submit approved medical reports specifying their diagnosis, the name of the healthcare facility where they will receive treatment, and the scheduled date for commencing treatment, based on the circumstances of each case," it said.

The precautionary measures currently in place for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of South Sudan will remain in effect, the ministry added.